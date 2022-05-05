- EUR/GBP caught aggressive bids and surged to a fresh YTD top after the BoE policy decision.
- A split MPC and gloomy economic outlook pointed to a dovish tilt, which weighed on sterling.
- Resurgent USD demand and the Ukraine crisis hold back the euro bulls from placing fresh bets.
- The technical set-up supports prospects for additional gains and a move towards the 0.8600 mark.
Post-BoE selling around sterling pushed the EUR/GBP cross to a fresh YTD high, around mid-0.8500s during the mid-European session.
The UK central bank on Thursday lifted its key interest rate for the fourth time since December, to the highest level in 13-years to curb inflation, which has leapt to a 30-year high. In the accompanying policy statement, the Bank of England noted that some degree of further tightening in monetary policy may still be appropriate in the coming months.
That said, a split emerged in the Monetary Policy Committee as two members said that the guidance was too strong considering the risks to growth. Moreover, the BoE warned about a sharp slowdown and is now forecasting the UK economy to contract by 0.25% in 2023. This was seen as a dovish shift, which, in turn, weighed heavily on the British pound.
In the post-meeting press conference, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said that the MPC doesn't agree with people who think that they should raise interest rates a lot more. This, in turn, suggested that the rate hike cycle could be nearing a pause and prompted aggressive short-covering around the EUR/GBP cross, taking along some intermediate trading stops.
The momentum pushed spot prices beyond a downward-sloping trend-line resistance extending from April 2021 and might have already set the stage for further gains. That said, resurgent US dollar demand, along with concerns that the European economy will suffer the most from the Ukraine crisis, weighed on the euro and might cap gains for the EUR/GBP cross.
Nevertheless, the bias seems tilted firmly in favour of bullish traders and any meaningful slide back towards the 0.8500 psychological mark could be seen as a buying opportunity. Some follow-through buying beyond the mid-0.8500s would reaffirm the positive outlook and allow the EUR/GBP cross to reclaim the 0.8600 mark for the first time since October 2021.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8524
|Today Daily Change
|0.0117
|Today Daily Change %
|1.39
|Today daily open
|0.8407
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8358
|Daily SMA50
|0.8364
|Daily SMA100
|0.8375
|Daily SMA200
|0.8445
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.845
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8396
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8467
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8381
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8467
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.825
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8417
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8429
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8386
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8364
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8332
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.844
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8472
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8493
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
