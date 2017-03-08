EUR/GBP surges to 0.90 mark post BOE announcement

EUR/GBP surges to 0.90 mark post BOE announcementBy Haresh Menghani
The EUR/GBP cross reversed post-UK PMI losses and refreshed session tops post BoE announcement.
The British Pound weakened across the board after the BoE's MPC voted 6-2 to leave interest rates unchanged, rather than 5-3 vote in the previous meeting. Meanwhile, the policy makers were unanimous for an unchanged Asset Purchase Target of £ 435 billion.
The minutes of the meeting also revealed that all on MPC agreed that rise in interest rate should be 'gradual' and 'limited' but did little to lend any support to the British Pound.
Investors now look forward to the post-meeting press conference, where comments from the BoE Governor Mark Carney's comments would now drive sentiment surrounding the British Pound.
Technical levels to watch
Bulls would now be aiming to conquer the key 0.90 psychological mark, above which the cross is likely to dart towards 0.9030 hurdle. On the flip side, 0.8965-60 area now becomes immediate support to defend, which if broken could drag the cross towards 0.8920 level en-route the 0.8900 handle.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.