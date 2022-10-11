The Bank expanded the bond-buying scheme last Tuesday in order to include inflation-linked debt, two weeks after having launched it, aiming to confront the turmoil created by Prime Minister Liz Truss with her announcement of tax cuts as a part of a set of unfunded economic reforms.

Bailey has shown its concerns about the “unprecedented volatility in the long end of the gilt market” and urged pension fund managers to finish rebalancing their portfolios by Friday. The Bank of England will end its emergency support program for the country’s fragile bond market.

The euro has broken higher against the British pound on Tuesday, breaching resistance at the 0.8800 area to hit two-week highs at 0.8855 so far. BoE Governor, Andrew Bailey’s comments regarding the latest monetary policy measures have crushed the pound

