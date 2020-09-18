EUR/GBP stuck in a range, holds comfortably above 0.9100 mark

- EUR/GBP lacked any firm directional bias and remained confined in a range.
- Investors refrained from placing fresh bets amid absent relevant triggers.
The EUR/GBP cross seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the mid-European session and was last seen hovering in the neutral territory, around the 0.9125 region.
Following the previous day's rather volatile price swings, the cross now seems to have entered a consolidation phase in the absence of any fresh catalyst. It is worth recalling that the EUR/GBP cross witnessed a dramatic turnaround on Thursday and rallied around 90 pips from one-week lows after the Bank of England said that it had briefed policymakers on how negative interest rates could be implemented.
The strong intraday positive move lost steam near the 0.9170 region in reaction to optimistic Brexit comments by the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, saying that a trade deal between the EU and the UK is still possible. As investors digested the overnight developments, the EUR/GBP cross struggled to a firm direction and was confined in a range through the first half of the trading action on Friday.
Nevertheless, the EUR/GBP cross remains on track to end the week with heavy losses, eroding a part of the last week's strong positive move to the 0.9300 neighbourhood, or six-month tops.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9127
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|0.9132
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9034
|Daily SMA50
|0.904
|Daily SMA100
|0.899
|Daily SMA200
|0.8815
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.917
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9083
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9292
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8929
|Previous Monthly High
|0.907
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8909
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9137
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9116
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9087
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9042
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9001
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9174
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9215
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.926
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.1850 as US consumer sentiment beats
EUR/USD is trading under1.1850, off the previous levels as US consumer sentiment beat estimates with 78.9 points. The Fed refrained from adding more stimulus, supporting the dollar earlier in the week. Investors are eyeing fiscal stimulus talks.
GBP/USD falls as the EU reportedly objects Johnson's bill
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2950, off the highs. According to reports, the EU remains opposed to UK PM Johnson's controversial bill, which violates the Brexit accord.
XAU/USD struggles to move back above 100-hour SMA
Gold regained some positive traction on the last trading day of the week and recovered a part of the previous day's losses to over one-week lows. The commodity held on to its intraday gains and traded above the $1950 level through the mid-European session.
Ethereum hits Bitcoin's bid to lead the market
Bitcoin risks dominance after the strong rise of Ethereum. Technical indicators show some significant discrepancies keeping the stress on the board. Sentiment levels are improving and bordering on optimism.
WTI: Clings to 50-DMA above $41, focus on Friday’s close
WTI (futures on Nymex) consolidates the three-winning streak above $41 mark on Friday, as the bulls await a fresh catalyst for the next push higher.