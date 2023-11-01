EUR/GBP struggling to hold onto 0.8700 despite rebound from Wednesday lows

- The EUR/GBP is trading back up from the day's bottom, but struggling to maintain momentum.
- Euro weakening after data softened further on Tuesday, EU GDP missed market calls.
- The BoE is slated for Thursday, expected to hold despite sticky inflation.
The EUR/GBP is trading close to the 0.8700 handle after seeing a halting rebound from the day's lows near 0.8685.
The Euro got knocked back in Tuesday trading after European Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures missed the mark, alongside pan-EU inflation figures also flubbed forecasts.
European GDP came in at -0.1% for the 3rd quarter compared to the 2nd quarter's 0.1% increase, and declined past the broader market's expected flat reading of 0.0%.
EU Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) also missed the mark, printing at 2.9% for the year into October compared to the forecast 3.1%, well below the previous period's 4.3%. The data misses are highlighting investor concerns of a steepening economic downturn across the European continent.
Market to punish GBP on impression that BoE is not doing enough to fight price risks – Commerzbank
European markets are now turning to the Bank of England's (BoE) upcoming rate call for Thursday. The BoE is broadly expected to hold rates steady once more, and investors are becoming leery of the UK central bank's "wait-and-see" approach as inflation continues to prove much stickier than most expected.
EUR/GBP Technical Outlook
The Euro's recent gains against the Pound Sterling from August's lows near 0.8500 have run into significant friction near the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). Price action continues to get hung up in intraday play near the 0.8700 key level, and technical support is seeing consolidation as the 50-day SMA rises into 0.8640.
Further downside will be capped be the last meaningful swing low into 0.8620, while a topside break will see EUR/GBP prices challenging six-month highs beyond 0.8750.
EUR/GBP Daily Chart
EUR/GBP Technical Levels
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8698
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|0.8702
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8679
|Daily SMA50
|0.8638
|Daily SMA100
|0.861
|Daily SMA200
|0.8694
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8754
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8701
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8734
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8683
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8754
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8616
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8721
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8734
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8684
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8666
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8631
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8738
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8772
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8791
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds boosted by a weaker Dollar after the FOMC meeting Premium
The US Dollar weakened after the Fed held rates steady and maintained a tightening bias, in line with expectations. Lower Treasury yields and risk appetite weighed on the Greenback. EUR/USD rebounded after trading momentarily below 1.0520, rising above 1.0560.
GBP/USD rises to 1.2150 after the Fed, ahead of the BoE
GBP/USD bottomed below 1.2100 and then rose to 1.2150 following the FOMC meeting and Powell’s press conference, boosted by a weaker US Dollar. Attention turns to the Bank of England, which is expected to keep rates unchanged.
Gold struggles to hold above $1,980 despite falling yields
Gold lost its traction and fell to the $1,980 area. Although the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 2% on the day, the broad-based US Dollar strength following the Fed's decision to leave the policy rate unchanged doesn't allow XAU/USD to stage a rebound.
Fed pauses interest rate hikes for second time in a row, Bitcoin price still tethered to $34,600
The Federal Reserve (Fed) has decided to pause interest rate hikes for October, the second time in a row, meeting the expectations of many at 5.25% - 5.50%. The development is a paradigm shift, relative to the past year, when the central bank aggressively tightened monetary policy in a bid to fight inflation.
Dow Jones Industrial Average gains as Fed keeps interest rates unchanged
The DJIA crept up from flat to a gain of 0.3% following the Federal Reserve's decision to keep the fed funds rate in a range of 5.25% to 5.5%. The tone of the central bank's FOMC statement was moderate, but the Fed did say, "inflation remains elevated."