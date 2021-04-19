EUR/GBP struggles to find direction, trades flat around mid-0.8600s

- EUR/GBP stays in a consolidation phase at the start of the week.
- Investors await UK jobs report and ECB's policy announcements.
Following the sharp upsurge witnessed earlier in the month, the EUR/GBP pair closed the previous week virtually unchanged and continues to have a difficult time finding direction on Monday. As of writing, the pair was down 0.05% on a daily basis at 0.8652.
Earlier in the day, the data published by Eurostat showed that the Construction Output in the euro area contracted by 2.1% on a monthly basis in February. This reading came in worse than the market expectation for an increase of 0.2% but failed to trigger a meaningful market reaction as investors remain on the sidelines ahead of key events.
On Wednesday, the UK labour market report will be looked upon for fresh impetus. Analysts see the ILO Unemployment Rate rising to 5.2% in February from 5%. A better-than-expected print coupled with the UK's reopening prospects could help the GBP find demand.
On Thursday, the European Central Bank (ECB) will announce the Interest Rate Decision and release the Monetary Policy statement.
EUR/GBP near-term outlook
Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, thinks that EUR/GBP will come under pressure if it fails to break above the late February high at 0.8732.
“Initial support is offered by the 20-day ma at 0.8604 ahead of key support at 0.8471/65," Jones added. “Below 0.8465 we would have to allow for the 0.8314/.8239 major support zone to be reached (the December 2016, April 2017, December 2019 and February 2020 lows).”
Additional levels to watch for
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8652
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|0.866
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8604
|Daily SMA50
|0.8628
|Daily SMA100
|0.8799
|Daily SMA200
|0.8919
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8719
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8655
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8719
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.864
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8674
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8503
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.868
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8695
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8637
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8614
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8573
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8701
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8742
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8765
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps above 1.20 on upbeat market mood
EUR/USD has jumped above 1.20, hitting the highest since March amid a risk-on mood and falling US yields. An uptick in EU vaccination rates is also boosting sentiment.
GBP/USD advances toward 1.39 as US yields drop
GBP/USD is on the rise as falling US yields drag the euro down. Britain's successful vaccination campaign and an optimistic market mood also support cable.
XAU/USD hits fresh two-month highs near $1790 as US dollar tumbles
Gold is breaking higher towards $1800, as USD sell-off resumes. The US Treasury yields remain depressed amid dovish Fed bets. XAU/USD’s technical indicators point to more upside.
Ripple recovery in full force as key indicator flashes buy signals
XRP price is poised for a significant rebound after the TD Sequential indicator presented two buy signals. The digital asset faces only one crucial resistance level on its way up. The number of large holders continues to steadily increase.
S&P 500 Week Ahead: Banks beat the street, COIN booms as funds flow to ETFs
Equity markets continue to remain bolstered from all sides as the macro environment produces strong numbers, earnings continue to smash estimates and inflation concerns take a back seat. Earnings season switches from bank stocks to reopening plays.