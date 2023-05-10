EUR/GBP struggles to capitalize on modest bounce from multi-month low, remains below 0.8700

- EUR/GBP bounces off a multi-month low touched on Wednesday, though lacks follow-through.
- The mixed comments by ECB policymakers fail to impress the Euro bulls or provide any impetus.
- Traders also seem reluctant to place fresh directional bets ahead of the BoE meeting on Thursday.
The EUR/GBP cross stages a modest bounce from a nearly five-month low, around the 0.8670 region touched this Wednesday and sticks to its modest gains through the early part of the European session. Spot prices, however, struggle to capitalize on the move and remain below the 0.8700 round-figure mark.
Against the backdrop of the recent sharp decline, the intraday uptick in the EUR/GBP cross could be attributed to some short-covering. The upside for the EUR/GBP cross, however, remains capped amid mixed comments from the European Central Bank (ECB) officials. In fact, Isabel Schnabel, a member of the ECB's Executive Board, stated that there is no doubt that the central bank will have to take additional measures to bring inflation back to target.
Separately, the ECB Governing Council member Yannis Stournaras told a Greek newspaper on Wednesday that we are close to the end of the tightening cycle and as things stand now, we can say that interest rate hikes will be over in 2023. This, in turn, might hold back traders from placing aggressive bullish bets around the shared currency and keep a lid on any meaningful appreciating move for the EUR/GBP cross, at least for the time being.
The British Pound, on the other hand, continues to draw support from rising bets for another 25 bps rate hike by the Bank of England (BoE) on Thursday. This might further contribute to capping the EUR/GBP cross in the absence of any relevant market-moving economic releases, either from the Eurozone or the UK. Traders also seem reluctant and might prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the highly-anticipated BoE policy meeting on Thursday.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8687
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|0.8685
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8802
|Daily SMA50
|0.8807
|Daily SMA100
|0.882
|Daily SMA200
|0.8735
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8722
|Previous Daily Low
|0.868
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8835
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8713
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8875
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8729
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8696
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8706
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8669
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8653
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8626
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8711
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8738
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8754
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
