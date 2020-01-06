- EUR/GBP hovers around the 0.8520 region.
- Brexit, geopolitics doing the rounds today.
- UK Services PMI improved to 50.0 in December.
EUR/GBP alternates gains with losses on Monday against the backdrop of the firm tone in both the single currency and the sterling.
EUR/GBP focused on Brexit, looks to geopolitics
The European cross has given away initial gains and it has now returned to the negative ground after two consecutive sessions with gains, including a moderate rebound from last week’s lows in the mid-0.8400s.
In the broader scenario, the effervescence around Iran has been swelling without pause since the US drone strike last Thursday against the backdrop of escalating tensions, retaliatory threats and rumours that UK and US troops could leave Iraq. In this regard, PM B.Johnson is expected to meet with senior ministers later today to discuss the situation.
Around Brexit, PM B.Johnson reiterated there will be no extension to the 31st January deadline.
In the UK docket, the always-relevant Services PMI bettered to 50.0 in December, returning at the same time to the expansion territory. On this side of the Channel, the final gauge of Services PMI came in above estimates, while Producer Prices in the euro area and German Retail Sales also surpassed expectations.
EUR/GBP key levels
The cross is retreating 0.13% at 0.8519 and a breach of 0.8480 (21-day SMA) would expose 0.8453 (low Dec.31) and then 0.8275 (2019 low Dec.13). On the upside, the next barrier aligns at 0.8543 (55-day SMA) seconded by 0.8591 (high Dec.23) and finally 0.8714 (100-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
