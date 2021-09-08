- Market mood is in risk-off mode, with investors moving towards safe-haven assets.
- ECB’s monetary policy meeting on Thursday awaited.
- EUR/GBP break below the 100-DMA could expose 2021 low at 0.8450.
EUR/GBP is trading steady during the New York session, currently at 0.8582, mainly unchanged on the day. Earlier during the European session, the pair reached a high at 0.8603, however it retraced gains on expectations of a possible ECB's stimulus program reduction.
The market sentiment is downbeat, with significant equity indices across Europe and the US falling. The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), known as the “fear” index, is rising 1.27% and sits at 18.37, suggesting that investors remain reluctant to push stock indices towards new all-time highs.
On the Eurozone economic docket, French non-farm payrolls rose to 1.1% in Q2 versus 1.2% in Q1. On Thursday, the European Central Bank will hold its monetary policy meeting. The expectation is that the interest rate will be unchanged at 0%, but the topic of discussion will be the reduction of its bond purchasing program.
Regarding the UK economic docket, BoE’s Bailey is testifying before the parliament’s Treasury Committee. He commented about business indebtedness, insolvencies and that the repayment of COVID-19 loans may be easier than they thought. He made no comments in regards to monetary policy themes.
EUR/GBP Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The EUR/GBP has been trading range-bound between the 0.8450-0.8720 range over the last two months. The spot price is just above the 100-day moving average (DMA), which lies at 0.8579. A daily close above that level could pave the way for further gains. The first resistance level will be July’s 20 high at 0.8669. A break above the latter could expose April 16 high at 0.8720.
On the flip side, a failure at the 100-DMA, could send the pair tumbling towards 0.8450. The first obstacle on its way down would be the 50-DMA at 0.8545. A sustained break beneath that level, could send the EUR/GBP to the 2021 low at 0.8450.
The Relative Strength Index is at 56.39, flattish, suggesting consolidation is underway.
TECHNICAL LEVELS TO WATCH
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8582
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|0.8586
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8554
|Daily SMA50
|0.855
|Daily SMA100
|0.8585
|Daily SMA200
|0.869
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8614
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8576
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8603
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8562
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8599
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.845
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8599
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.859
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.857
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8554
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8532
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8608
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.863
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8646
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
