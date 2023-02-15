EUR/GBP sticks to softer UK CPI-inspired gains above mid-0.8800s, sits near weekly high

Share:

EUR/GBP gains strong positive traction and snaps a seven-day losing streak to a two-week low.

The softer UK CPI print weighs on the Sterling and prompts an aggressive short-covering move.

Bets for additional jumbo interest rate hikes by the ECB underpin the Euro and remain supportive.

The EUR/GBP cross catches aggressive bids on Wednesday and snaps a seven-day losing streak to a two-week low, around the 0.8800 mark touched the previous day. The cross sticks to its strong gains through the early part of the European session and is currently placed near the 0.8865-0.8870 region, or the top end of the weekly range.

The British Pound weakens across the board in reaction to softer-than-expected UK consumer inflation figures and triggers an intraday short-covering move around the EUR/GBP cross. In fact, the UK Office for National Statistics reported that the headline CPI declined by 0.6% in January, more than the 0.4% fall anticipated. Adding to this, the yearly rate decelerated from 10.5% in December to 10.1% during the reported month, again missing estimates for a reading of 10.3%.

More importantly, Core CPI, which excludes seasonally volatile products such as food and energy, came in at 5.8% YoY as compared to the 6.3% previous and 6.2% expected. The data could ease pressure on the Bank of England to deliver aggressive rate hikes, especially after the strong UK wage growth figures on Tuesday. Apart from this, bets for additional jumbo rate hikes by the European Central Bank (ECB) underpin the Euro and provide an additional lift to the EUR/GBP cross.

The aforementioned fundamental backdrop supports prospects for a further near-term appreciating move. That said, the lack of follow-through buying warrants some caution for bullish traders. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained strength back above the 0.8900 mark before confirming that the EUR/GBP pair's recent pullback from the highest level since September 2022 has run its course.

