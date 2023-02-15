EUR/GBP sticks to softer UK CPI-inspired gains above mid-0.8800s, sits near weekly high

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • EUR/GBP gains strong positive traction and snaps a seven-day losing streak to a two-week low.
  • The softer UK CPI print weighs on the Sterling and prompts an aggressive short-covering move.
  • Bets for additional jumbo interest rate hikes by the ECB underpin the Euro and remain supportive.

The EUR/GBP cross catches aggressive bids on Wednesday and snaps a seven-day losing streak to a two-week low, around the 0.8800 mark touched the previous day. The cross sticks to its strong gains through the early part of the European session and is currently placed near the 0.8865-0.8870 region, or the top end of the weekly range.

The British Pound weakens across the board in reaction to softer-than-expected UK consumer inflation figures and triggers an intraday short-covering move around the EUR/GBP cross. In fact, the UK Office for National Statistics reported that the headline CPI declined by 0.6% in January, more than the 0.4% fall anticipated. Adding to this, the yearly rate decelerated from 10.5% in December to 10.1% during the reported month, again missing estimates for a reading of 10.3%.

More importantly, Core CPI, which excludes seasonally volatile products such as food and energy, came in at 5.8% YoY as compared to the 6.3% previous and 6.2% expected. The data could ease pressure on the Bank of England to deliver aggressive rate hikes, especially after the strong UK wage growth figures on Tuesday. Apart from this, bets for additional jumbo rate hikes by the European Central Bank (ECB) underpin the Euro and provide an additional lift to the EUR/GBP cross.

The aforementioned fundamental backdrop supports prospects for a further near-term appreciating move. That said, the lack of follow-through buying warrants some caution for bullish traders. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained strength back above the 0.8900 mark before confirming that the EUR/GBP pair's recent pullback from the highest level since September 2022 has run its course.

Technical levels to watch

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8866
Today Daily Change 0.0048
Today Daily Change % 0.54
Today daily open 0.8818
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8832
Daily SMA50 0.8794
Daily SMA100 0.8746
Daily SMA200 0.8647
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8848
Previous Daily Low 0.8804
Previous Weekly High 0.8966
Previous Weekly Low 0.8824
Previous Monthly High 0.8897
Previous Monthly Low 0.8722
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8821
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8831
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8799
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.878
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8755
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8843
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8867
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8886

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

