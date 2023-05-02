EUR/GBP sticks to modest gains, lacks follow-through beyond 0.8800 post-Eurozone CPI

That said, a modest US Dollar (USD) strength caps the Euro. Apart from this, speculations that the Bank of England (BoE) will also hike interest rates by 25 bps underpin the British Pound and keeps a lid on the EUR/GBP cross, at least for now. This, in turn, makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before confirming that the spot prices have formed a near-term bottom and positioning for any further appreciating move. Traders might further prefer to move to the sidelines and wait for this week's key central bank event risk - the highly-anticipated ECB monetary policy decision.

The shared currency's relative outperformance could be attributed to some repositioning trade ahead of the crucial European Central Bank (ECB) meeting on Thursday, which, in turn, acts as a tailwind for the EUR/GBP cross. In fact, the ECB is expected to deliver another rate hike on Thursday and could surprise with an outsized 50 bps lift-off. The bets were reaffirmed by the latest Eurozone consumer inflation figures, which showed that the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) edged higher to 7% YoY in April from 6.9% in March, while the Core HICP ticked down to 5.6%.

The EUR/GBP cross attracts some dip-buying near the 0.8765 region and builds on the overnight bounce from a nearly one-month low. The intraday uptick lifts spot prices to a two-day high during the early European session, though bulls struggle to capitalize on the move beyond the 0.8800 round-figure mark.

