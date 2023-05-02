EUR/GBP sticks to modest gains, lacks follow-through beyond 0.8800 post-Eurozone CPI

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
Share:
  • EUR/GBP edges higher for the second successive day, albeit lacks follow-through.
  • The prospects for more aggressive ECB rate hikes keep a lid on any further gains.
  • Traders also seem reluctant ahead of the crucial ECB policy meeting on Thursday.

The EUR/GBP cross attracts some dip-buying near the 0.8765 region and builds on the overnight bounce from a nearly one-month low. The intraday uptick lifts spot prices to a two-day high during the early European session, though bulls struggle to capitalize on the move beyond the 0.8800 round-figure mark.

The shared currency's relative outperformance could be attributed to some repositioning trade ahead of the crucial European Central Bank (ECB) meeting on Thursday, which, in turn, acts as a tailwind for the EUR/GBP cross. In fact, the ECB is expected to deliver another rate hike on Thursday and could surprise with an outsized 50 bps lift-off. The bets were reaffirmed by the latest Eurozone consumer inflation figures, which showed that the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) edged higher to 7% YoY in April from 6.9% in March, while the Core HICP ticked down to 5.6%.

That said, a modest US Dollar (USD) strength caps the Euro. Apart from this, speculations that the Bank of England (BoE) will also hike interest rates by 25 bps underpin the British Pound and keeps a lid on the EUR/GBP cross, at least for now. This, in turn, makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before confirming that the spot prices have formed a near-term bottom and positioning for any further appreciating move. Traders might further prefer to move to the sidelines and wait for this week's key central bank event risk - the highly-anticipated ECB monetary policy decision.

Technical levels to watch

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8787
Today Daily Change 0.0003
Today Daily Change % 0.03
Today daily open 0.8784
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8807
Daily SMA50 0.8814
Daily SMA100 0.8815
Daily SMA200 0.8723
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8794
Previous Daily Low 0.876
Previous Weekly High 0.8875
Previous Weekly Low 0.8765
Previous Monthly High 0.8875
Previous Monthly Low 0.8729
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8781
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8773
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8764
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8745
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.873
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8799
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8814
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8833

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD stays below 1.1000 after EU inflation data

EUR/USD stays below 1.1000 after EU inflation data

EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and broke below 1.1000 on Tuesday after the ECB's Bank Lending Survey unveiled the negative impact of high interest rates on financing conditions. Meanwhile, annual core HICP in the Eurozone edged lower to 5.6% in April from 5.7%.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD fails to hold above 1.2500 as USD gathers strength

GBP/USD fails to hold above 1.2500 as USD gathers strength

GBP/USD has lost its traction and dropped below 1.2500 in the European session on Monday. Following a consolidation phase in the Asian session, the US Dollar seems to have regathered its strength, causing the pair to lose its footing.

GBP/USD News

Gold rebound appears elusive, $1,990 and $1,998 eyed

Gold rebound appears elusive, $1,990 and $1,998 eyed

Gold price portrays the market’s cautious optimism while posting mild gains near $1,985 as traders await the key central bank events amid full markets’ return on Tuesday. US Dollar’s retreat due to the looming default fears adds strength to the XAU/USD’s rebound.

Gold News

Level Finance suffers $1 million hack amid buggy smart contract exploit, loses 214K LVL tokens

Level Finance suffers $1 million hack amid buggy smart contract exploit, loses 214K LVL tokens

Level Finance, a renowned decentralized exchange (DEX) is the latest victim of an exploit. The company suffered a security breach that saw the exploiter steal over $1 million of the exchange’s ticker token.

Read more

This RBA rate hike will drive Australia precipitously into recession

This RBA rate hike will drive Australia precipitously into recession

The RBA hiked rates against most expectations today. It is interesting that RBA acknowledged consumer spending is moderating, there is a slowing, yet chose to still raise rates again? 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures