EUR/GBP sticks to modest gains, lacks follow-through beyond 0.8800 post-Eurozone CPI

- EUR/GBP edges higher for the second successive day, albeit lacks follow-through.
- The prospects for more aggressive ECB rate hikes keep a lid on any further gains.
- Traders also seem reluctant ahead of the crucial ECB policy meeting on Thursday.
The EUR/GBP cross attracts some dip-buying near the 0.8765 region and builds on the overnight bounce from a nearly one-month low. The intraday uptick lifts spot prices to a two-day high during the early European session, though bulls struggle to capitalize on the move beyond the 0.8800 round-figure mark.
The shared currency's relative outperformance could be attributed to some repositioning trade ahead of the crucial European Central Bank (ECB) meeting on Thursday, which, in turn, acts as a tailwind for the EUR/GBP cross. In fact, the ECB is expected to deliver another rate hike on Thursday and could surprise with an outsized 50 bps lift-off. The bets were reaffirmed by the latest Eurozone consumer inflation figures, which showed that the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) edged higher to 7% YoY in April from 6.9% in March, while the Core HICP ticked down to 5.6%.
That said, a modest US Dollar (USD) strength caps the Euro. Apart from this, speculations that the Bank of England (BoE) will also hike interest rates by 25 bps underpin the British Pound and keeps a lid on the EUR/GBP cross, at least for now. This, in turn, makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before confirming that the spot prices have formed a near-term bottom and positioning for any further appreciating move. Traders might further prefer to move to the sidelines and wait for this week's key central bank event risk - the highly-anticipated ECB monetary policy decision.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8787
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|0.8784
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8807
|Daily SMA50
|0.8814
|Daily SMA100
|0.8815
|Daily SMA200
|0.8723
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8794
|Previous Daily Low
|0.876
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8875
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8765
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8875
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8729
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8781
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8773
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8764
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8745
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.873
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8799
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8814
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8833
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.1000 after EU inflation data
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and broke below 1.1000 on Tuesday after the ECB's Bank Lending Survey unveiled the negative impact of high interest rates on financing conditions. Meanwhile, annual core HICP in the Eurozone edged lower to 5.6% in April from 5.7%.
GBP/USD fails to hold above 1.2500 as USD gathers strength
GBP/USD has lost its traction and dropped below 1.2500 in the European session on Monday. Following a consolidation phase in the Asian session, the US Dollar seems to have regathered its strength, causing the pair to lose its footing.
Gold rebound appears elusive, $1,990 and $1,998 eyed
Gold price portrays the market’s cautious optimism while posting mild gains near $1,985 as traders await the key central bank events amid full markets’ return on Tuesday. US Dollar’s retreat due to the looming default fears adds strength to the XAU/USD’s rebound.
Level Finance suffers $1 million hack amid buggy smart contract exploit, loses 214K LVL tokens
Level Finance, a renowned decentralized exchange (DEX) is the latest victim of an exploit. The company suffered a security breach that saw the exploiter steal over $1 million of the exchange’s ticker token.
This RBA rate hike will drive Australia precipitously into recession
The RBA hiked rates against most expectations today. It is interesting that RBA acknowledged consumer spending is moderating, there is a slowing, yet chose to still raise rates again?