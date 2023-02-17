EUR/GBP sticks to gains above 0.8900 mark, over one-week high post-UK Retail Sales

- EUR/GBP gains positive traction for the third straight day and climbs to over a one-week high.
- The upbeat UK Retail Sales for January fail to impress the GBP bulls or provide any impetus.
- Bets for additional jumbo rate hikes by the ECB support prospects for further near-term gains.
The EUR/GBP cross builds on this week's goodish bounce from the 0.8800 mark and edges higher for the third successive day on Friday. Spot prices hold steady above the 0.8900 round figure through the early European session and react little to the latest UK macro data.
The UK Office for National Statistics reported that domestic Retail Sales grew 0.5% in January against consensus estimates for a 0.3% fall. Furthermore, sales excluding fuel also surpassed market expectations and rose by 0.4% during the reported month. The better-than-expected prints, however, were offset by a downward revision of the previous month's already weaker readings. This, in turn, fails to provide any meaningful impetus to the British Pound or move the EUR/GBP cross.
That said, the softer UK consumer inflation figures released earlier this week fueled expectations that the Bank of England's (BoE) current rate-hiking cycle might be nearing the end. This continues to weigh on the Sterling and acts as a tailwind for the EUR/GBP cross. That said, broad-based US Dollar strength exerts some follow-through downward pressure on the shared currency. This, in turn, holds back bulls from placing aggressive bets and caps the upside for the cross, at least for now.
Meanwhile, bets for additional jumbo rate hikes by the European Central Bank (ECB) might contribute to the Euro's relative outperformance against its British counterpart. This, in turn, supports prospects for a further near-term appreciating move for the EUR/GBP cross. Hence, some follow-through strength back towards the 0.8975-0.8980 region, or the highest level since September 2022 touched earlier this month, looks like a distinct possibility.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8906
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|0.89
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8847
|Daily SMA50
|0.8805
|Daily SMA100
|0.8746
|Daily SMA200
|0.865
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8909
|Previous Daily Low
|0.887
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8966
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8824
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8897
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8722
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8894
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8885
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8877
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8854
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8838
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8916
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8933
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8956
