EUR/GBP steady at 0.8350 in an 80-pip session amid a risk-off market mood and ECB/BoE speaking

- The EUR/GBP is 0.39% up in the week.
- A risk-off market mood caused a fluctuation In the pair, benefitting the low-yielder euro.
- EUR/GBP is neutral biased, even though the DMAs reside above the spot price.
On Thursday, The EUR/GBP climbs during the day, so far 0.12% amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, spurring a risk-off market mood. At the time of writing, the EUR/GBP is trading at 0.8355, after reaching a daily high, precisely at the 50-day moving average at 0.8378.
During the overnight session for North American traders, the EUR/GBP cross-currency broke below February 23 daily low at 0.8325, a signal of bearishness in the markets. Then the pair pressured towards February 21 and 22, daily lows around 0.8309 short of the figure, a zone of intense buying pressure, as witnessed by the EUR/GBP reaction, jumping almost 80-pips towards the daily high at 0.8380.
In the meantime, on Thursday, the EU and UK dockets witnessed ECB and Bank of England’s (BoE) officials speaking. Regarding ECB’s speaking, Stoumaras member of the ECB, mentioned that the APP would remain until the end of 2022, while Holzman commented that the Ukraine conflict would delay the end of QE. Regarding inflation, ECB Schnabel said that it is higher than expected and broadening but emphasized it would tame under 2% in the year.
In the meantime, BoE member Ben Broadbent said that “QT is not intended to be an active monetary policy instrument, the bank reate will be.”
Therefore, as noted by central bank speaking, it appears that some ECB hawks are easing their hawkish tone amid the Ukraine conflict, so the shared currency could weaken in the near term, influenced by Ukraine developments. Contrary, the Bank of England (BoE) has pushed back against aggressive hiking rates, something worth noting, as Bailey pushed back on Wednesday, saying there are two-sided risks to the inflation forecast.
EUR/GBP Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The EUR/GBP price action in the last three days, as depicted by the daily chart, is not clear. However, the EUR/GBP daily moving averages (DMAs) above the exchange rate could suggest it is downward biased, but at the moment is neutral.
Upwards, the EUR/GBP resistance levels would be the 50-DMA at 0.8378. Breach of the latter would open the door towards 0.8400, followed by the 100-DMA at 0.8428. On the flip side, February 23 daily high at 0.8354 would be the first line of defense for EUR/GBP bulls, followed by 0.8309, and then February 3 daily low at 0.8284.
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8356
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|0.8347
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8373
|Daily SMA50
|0.8385
|Daily SMA100
|0.8434
|Daily SMA200
|0.85
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8354
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8325
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8402
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8328
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8423
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8305
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8343
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8336
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.833
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8313
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8301
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8359
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8371
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8388
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
