EUR/GBP steadily climbs to session tops, inches back closer to 0.8800 mark

- EUR/GBP regained traction on Tuesday and moved back closer to the overnight swing highs.
- The uptick lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst and runs the risk of fizzling out quickly.
The EUR/GBP cross edged higher through the first half of the European session and was last seen trading near the top end of its daily range, around the 0.8780 region.
Following the previous day's pullback from the vicinity of the 0.8800 mark, the cross managed to regain positive traction and might now be looking to build on the recovery from multi-month lows. The emergence of some fresh selling around the US dollar provided a goodish lift to the shared currency, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor lending some support to the EUR/GBP cross.
On the other hand, the British pound was seen consolidating its recent gains against its American counterpart and held steady near multi-year tops. The sterling remained well supported by the fact that the Bank of England pushed back expectations for negative interest rates. This might hold bulls from placing aggressive bets and keep a lid on any runaway rally for the EUR/GBP cross.
In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, either from the Eurozone or the UK, any subsequent positive move might still be seen as a selling opportunity near the 0.8800 mark. This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before confirming that the EUR/GBP cross has bottomed out in the near-term and positioning for any further appreciating move.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8781
|Today Daily Change
|0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|0.877
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8853
|Daily SMA50
|0.8966
|Daily SMA100
|0.8998
|Daily SMA200
|0.8998
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8793
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8762
|Previous Weekly High
|0.886
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8738
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9085
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8812
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8781
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8774
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8757
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8744
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8726
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8788
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8806
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8819
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
