- EUR/GBP gains traction for the second straight day and climbs to a nearly two-month high.
- A combination of factors continues to undermine the British pound and remains supportive.
- The euro bulls seem reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of the key ECB policy decision.
The EUR/GBP cross adds to the previous day's strong gains and scales higher for the second successive day on Thursday. The steady intraday ascent lifts spot prices to the highest level since mid-June, with bulls now awaiting sustained strength beyond the 0.8721 YTD highs.
The new UK Prime Minister Liz Truss will set out her plan to tackle soaring energy bills on Thursday, which could cost as much as £130 billion over the next 18 months, running up the budget deficit. This comes amid a bleak outlook for the UK economy and reduced bets for more aggressive rate hikes by the Bank of England. The combination of the aforementioned factors contributes to the British pound's underperformance and acts as a tailwind for the EUR/GBP cross.
The shared currency, on the other hand, struggles to gain any meaningful traction as investors prefer to move to the sidelines ahead of the European Central Bank meeting. This, in turn, does little to provide any impetus to the EUR/GBP cross. The ECB is widely expected to lift interest rates for the second time in as many meetings to tame inflation. Investors, however, remain divided over the size of the hike amid the worsening economic outlook.
Nevertheless, the current market pricing indicates a greater chance of a supersized 75 bps increment amid a record high annualized inflation in the Eurozone. Apart from the rate hike announcement, the focus will be on the post-meeting press conference. Investors will closely scrutinize comments by ECB President Christine Lagarde, which should infuse some volatility around the common currency and help determine the near-term trajectory for the EUR/GBP cross.
From a technical perspective the tide favors bulls after the recovery from Tuesday's lows. It now seems likely the pair formed a bull flag pattern since the start of the climb on August 26. The upside target for the pattern remains outstanding at 0.8759, suggesting more upside left to go. A key hurdle on the way up, however, are the June (and YTD) highs at 0.8721 where stubborn resistance is likely to be encountered that may hinder the uptrend.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8688
|Today Daily Change
|0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|0.8678
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8517
|Daily SMA50
|0.8488
|Daily SMA100
|0.8503
|Daily SMA200
|0.8445
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8689
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8594
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8677
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8487
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8653
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.834
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8653
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.863
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8618
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8559
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8524
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8713
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8748
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8808
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies around 0.9950 in aftermath of ECB
EUR/USD fluctuated in a relatively wide range following the ECB's 75 bps rate hike decision and President Lagarde's comments on the policy outlook. With the dollar preserving its strength in the American session, the pair edged lower and seems to have steadied around 0.9950.
GBP/USD extends slide toward 1.1450 amid broad dollar strength
GBP/USD climbed above 1.1550 earlier in the day after UK PM Truss unveiled her plan to solve the energy crisis. Hawkish comments from FOMC Chairman Powell, however, provided a boost to the dollar in the American session and forced the pair to fall toward 1.1450.
Gold: Failure at a critical Fibonacci level hints at lower lows for the year
The dollar resumed its advance on Thursday, with XAUUSD trading at around $1,705, down from an intraday high of $1,728,20. The greenback recovered following the ECB announcement, as the central bank put inflation before growth, as many other counterparts.
Whales flood exchanges with BTC, what's next?
Bitcoin price could crumble under selling pressure as the volume of BTC on exchanges climbs. Analysts reveal a bearish outlook on Bitcoin price.
AAPL delivers new iPhone 14
Apple launches multiple new products on Wednesday at its event day. New Apple iPhone 14 offers satellite connectivity. Apple also launches new Apple Watch Ultra and AirPods.