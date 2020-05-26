EUR/GBP steadies around 0.8900, looks to close at fresh weekly lows

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • EU is reportedly ready to drop its maximalist approach in fisheries negotiations.
  • ECB is said to work on a contingency plan to carry out PSPP without Bundesbank.

After spending the Asian session moving in a tight channel near 0.8930, the EUR/GBP pair lost its traction and fell to its lowest level in a week at 0.8880. Toward the end of the European session, the pair staged a technical correction and was last seen trading around 0.8900, where it was still down 0.3% on a daily basis.

GBP capitalizes on Brexit headlines

Heightened hopes of the UK and the European Union (EU) making progress on key issues in Brexit negotiations provided a boost to the GBP on Tuesday. 

Earlier in the day, Reuters reported that the EU was ready to drop its maximalist approach in fisheries negotiations in next week's talks. "There have been hints of a possible reconciliation of approaches,” an EU source told Reuters.

On the other hand, the shared currency gathered strength after another Reuters article revealed that the European Central Bank (ECB) was working on a contingency plan to carry out its PSPP bond-buying scheme without Germany's Bundesbank. Reflecting the upbeat performance of the EUR, which helped EUR/GBP limit its losses, the EUR/USD pair looks to close the day around 0.7% higher. 

There won't be any significant macroeconomic data releases from the UK on Wednesday and markets will keep a close eye on ECB President Christine Lagarde' speech at 0730 GMT.

Technical levels to watch for

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8908
Today Daily Change -0.0031
Today Daily Change % -0.35
Today daily open 0.8939
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8827
Daily SMA50 0.8869
Daily SMA100 0.8698
Daily SMA200 0.8701
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8958
Previous Daily Low 0.8928
Previous Weekly High 0.9
Previous Weekly Low 0.8894
Previous Monthly High 0.8911
Previous Monthly Low 0.8671
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.894
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8947
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8925
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8912
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8896
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8955
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8971
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8985

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

