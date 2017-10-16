EUR/GBP stays volatile for the time being – Danske Bank

EUR/GBP stays volatile for the time being – Danske BankBy Pablo Piovano
Mikael Milhoj, Senior Analyst at Danske Bank, expects the European cross to remain volatile for the time being.
Key Quotes
“We expect EUR/GBP to remain relatively volatile within the 0.8850-0.90 range as we have several important events for GBP in the calendar this week: First of all, we have the two key data releases ahead of the BoE Meeting on 2 November; September CPI figures (due tomorrow) and the labour market report (due on 18 October)”.
“Secondly, BoE’s Mark Carney, David Ramsden and Silvana Tenreyro are testifying before the UK’s Treasury Committee on Tuesday, and finally, Brexit negotiations will be discussed at the EU Summit”.
“We think the EU leaders are unlikely to conclude there has been ‘sufficient progress’ in phase 1 of the Brexit negotiations (divorce bill, citizens’ rights and Irish border) to move to phase 2 (future relationship)”.
“We still expect the BoE to hike in November, and from a risk/reward perspective, we see value in selling EUR/GBP if the cross bounces above 0.8970 for a move lower going into the BoE meeting on 2 November”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.