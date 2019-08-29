EUR/GBP stays closer to 0.9100, looks to UK politics, Brexit

- EUR/GBP adds to gains just below the 0.9100 handle.
- The Queen nods to PM Johnson’s plan to suspend Parliament.
- No-confidence vote, snap elections, hard Brexit among potential scenarios.
The steady tone in the British Pound is motivating EUR/GBP to remain just in the positive territory so far on Thursday around the 0.9080 area.
EUR/GBP looks to politics, data
The European cross is struggling for direction amidst the daily sideline theme in the Sterling and a renewed downside in the single currency.
Recent developments in the UK political arena are expected to keep the Pound well under scrutiny in the very near term. It is worth recalling that the Queen has approved on Wednesday PM B.Johnson’s plan to suspend Parliament until October 14, leaving marginal space to MPs to manoeuvre against a no-deal Brexit.
That said, turmoil among opposition MPs has been on the rise in the last hours while markets have started to factor in several potential scenarios stemming from Johnson’s decision: a no-confidence vote, probable elections, another Brexit delay and, why not, a constitutional crisis.
In the data space, German jobs report came in pretty in line with consensus, while Consumer Confidence in the euro area plunged to -7.1 for the current month. Later in the session, key German flash CPI is also due. Across the Channel, house prices tracked by Nationwide are due tomorrow seconded by BoE’s Consumer Credit and M4 Money Supply figures.
What to look for around GBP
The recent move by PM Boris Johnson has opened the door to extra uncertainty in UK politics and it appears to support further the chances of a ‘hard Brexit’ outcome on October 31, unless there is another call for a Brexit delay. On another direction, the BoE kept the monetary conditions unchanged at its last meeting, although it refuses to factor in a ‘no deal’ scenario in its projections for the time being. The BoE still sees a ‘soft Brexit’ outcome and reiterated that rates are seen increasing gradually in order to bring inflation to the bank’s target.
EUR/GBP key levels
The cross is gaining 0.02% at 0.9071 and faces the next hurdle at 0.9155 (21-day SMA) followed by 0.9183 (high Aug.20) and finally 0.9324 (2019 high Aug.12). On the other hand, a drop below 0.9016 (low Aug.27) would expose 0.8891 (monthly low Jul.25) and then 0.8834 (200-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies below 1.1100 amid trade calm, German inflation figures
EUR/UDS is trading below 1.1100, steady amid some calm in the trade wars. The US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin expressed optimism about trade talks. German inflation and employment data are next, followed by US GDP.
GBP/USD struggles with 1.2200 as markets await the next Brexit developments
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2200 as opposition parties try to battle PM Johnson's suspension of parliament to push through a hard Brexit ahead of the October 31st deadline.
USD/JPY: modest recovery amid positive Chinese rhetoric
Chinese authorities don’t want to escalate the trade war, aiming to resume talks in September. US to release the second estimate of Q2 Gross Domestic Product. USD/JPY could resume advance as long as it holds above the 106.00 mark.
Gold: Corrects to 50-hour SMA, ascending channel confluence support
The commodity has now retreated back closer to 50-hour SMA support, which has been attracting some dip-buying interest over the past three trading session.
Forex Today: Brexit mayhem and some trade calm ahead of US GDP
GBP/USD remains on the back foot after prime minister Boris Johnson slashed the number of days parliament will have ahead of the Brexit deadline of October 31st.