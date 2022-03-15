- The shared currency retraces from weekly highs as tensions between Russia-Ukraine increase, to the detriment of the EUR.
- Market sentiment, alongside the BoE likely hiking rates for the third consecutive meeting, favors the GBP vs. the EUR.
- EUR/GBP Price Forecast: Neutral-downward biased, as long as the pair trades above 0.8359.
On Tuesday, the EUR/GBP retreats from weekly highs near the 0.8450 mark and breaks below the 0.8400 mark amidst a mixed market mood, spurred by geopolitical woes. At press time, the EUR/GBP is trading at 0.8396.
Russia-Ukraine tensions increase
Market sentiment is mixed, though it will likely shift towards risk-off after Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Kyiv is not serious about finding a mutually acceptable solution, contradicting news in the last couple of days, which pointed to progress in discussions between Kyiv and Moscow.
Overnight, the EUR/GBP climbed towards 0.8450 from the 0.8400 figure. However, the Russia/Ukraine conflict and its influence on Europe increased demand for the British pound, and since the mid-European session, it has been appreciating vs. the shared currency, causing a move under the 0.8400 mark.
EUR/GBP traders should be mindful of central bank policy divergence, with the Bank of England (BoE) set to raise rates to 0.75% by Thursday, while the ECB probably not beginning till the end of the year. That alongside market sentiment are likely to be the main drivers for the pair, although during the week GBP strength could override some market mood vs. the EUR.
EUR/GBP Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The EUR/GBP depicts a neutral-downward bias, confirmed by the location of the daily moving averages (DMAs) above the spot price, except for the 50-DMA. Furthermore, Tuesday’s daily high, around 0.8455, failed to break above the last cycle high at 0.8478, extending the downtrend, which has been following the 100-DMA s direction since May of 2021.
That said, the EUR/GBP’s first support would be the confluence of the 50-DMA and the March 11 low around the 0.8355-0.8359. Breach of the latter would expose the bottom-trendline of a descending channel around 0.8340, followed by the February 21 daily low at 0.8309, short of the 0.8300 mark.
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8396
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21
|Today daily open
|0.8414
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8348
|Daily SMA50
|0.8358
|Daily SMA100
|0.8419
|Daily SMA200
|0.8482
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.843
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8366
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8436
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8203
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8478
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8285
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8406
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8391
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8377
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.834
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8314
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8441
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8467
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8504
