EUR/GBP stabilizes above 0.8700 as UK Political crisis escalates, British Retail Sales eyed

- EUR/GBP has shifted its business above 0.8700 amid escalating UK Political crisis.
- Higher interest rates, price pressures, and supply chain disruptions have trimmed retail spending.
- The Eurozone Consumer Confidence data is expected to drop to -30.0.
The EUR/GBP pair has established confidently above the critical hurdle of 0.8700 in the Tokyo session. In the New York session, the asset witnessed a responsive buying action below 0.8680 after novel UK Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned. The resignation of UK Leader Truss came after cabinet ministries and MPs lost confidence in her leadership skills. Apart from that, bewildered decisions from UK’s Truss on taxation decisions escalated financial chaos.
General elections for the next UK Prime Minister will take place on October 28 with Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt, Ben Wallace, and ex-UK PM Boris Johnson himself as potential candidates for the role.
This week, the release of the escalated inflationary pressures bolstered the odds of bigger rate hikes by the Bank of England (BOE). The headline inflation rate has returned to the double-digit territory, therefore, the central bank is left with no other option than to hike interest rates sooner. Also, the core Consumer Price index (CPI) elevated to 6.5%.
On Friday, the release of the UK Retail Sales data will be of utmost importance. The Retail Sales data is seen declining by 5% for September on an annual basis. The decline is lower than the prior drop by 5.4%. Retail demand has tumbled amid higher interest rates, soaring price pressures, and supply chain disruptions led by the Russia-Ukraine war.
Meanwhile, euro investors are awaiting the release of the Eurozone Consumer Confidence data. The sentiment data is expected to decline to -30.0 vs. the prior release of -28.8. It is worth noting that the economic catalyst has remained double-digit with negative sentiment consecutively for the past seven months. This could bring some volatility in the cross ahead.
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8721
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|0.8712
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8777
|Daily SMA50
|0.8665
|Daily SMA100
|0.8588
|Daily SMA200
|0.8492
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8757
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8674
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8867
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8609
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9254
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8566
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8725
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8706
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8671
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8631
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8588
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8755
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8798
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8838
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD grinds lower towards 0.6240 support
AUD/USD prints mild losses while renewing its intraday low near 0.6265 during early Friday. The Aussie pair retreats towards the one-week-old support line, after bouncing off the same on Thursday. Also keeping sellers hopeful is a downward-slopping trend channel established since Sep 07.
USD/JPY: 149.00 is being eyed by the bears
USD/JPY bears looking for fuel into critical support structures. Attempting to draw technical analysis on a market that is so out of whack with normality is a tall order if not just outright futile, but USD/JPY has rallied to draw droppingly high levels as the 5-monthly chart shows.
EUR/USD stays pressured near 0.9760 support confluence
EUR/USD consolidates the first weekly gain in three as sellers approach 0.9760 support confluence during Friday’s Asian session. The major currency pair reverses the previous day’s recovery moves amid bearish MACD signals and steady RSI (14).
Gold stays depressed below $1,650 inside bearish channel, focus on yields
Gold price remains on the back foot around $1,625, grinds lower of late, as the metal traders seek fresh clues during Friday’s sluggish session. Even so, fears of recession and firmer yields keep the bears hopeful around the yearly low.
More than 20% of all CFTC’s actions in 2022 relate to crypto; Chairman commends “aggressive policing”
When it comes to regulations and rules in the United States, there aren’t any rules written in stone pertaining to operation and jurisdiction. However, regulatory bodies manage to find something or the other to claim jurisdiction over.