  • EUR/GBP gained strong positive traction and shot to over a two-week high on Thursday.
  • The ECB raised interest rates by 50 bps and provided a goodish lift to the shared currency.
  • Investors now await ECB President Lagarde’s press conference for some meaningful impetus.

The shared currency strengthened across the board after the European Central Bank announced its policy decision, lifting the EUR/GBP cross to over a two-week high. The cross was last seen trading around the 0.8575-0.8580 region, up nearly 1% for the day.

As was expected, the ECB's governing council took a larger first step on its policy rate normalisation path than signalled and opted to hike key interest rates by 50 bps vs. 25 bps expected. Policymakers judged that the frontloading to exit the negative interest rates regime was appropriate because of higher-than-expected inflation.

The ECB also unveiled a new tool called 'Transmission Protection Instrument' to prevent rising borrowing costs from sparking a debt crisis amid the ongoing political turmoil in Italy. The central bank said additional details of the anti-fragmentation toll would come in as a separate announcement during the post-meeting press conference.

Hence, traders would now closely scrutinize ECB President Christine Lagarde's comments, which will play a key role in influencing the common currency and provide a fresh impetus to the EUR/GBP cross. In the meantime, the resumption of Russian gas supply via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline and a jumbo ECB rate hike should continue to underpin the euro.

Technical levels to watch

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8578
Today Daily Change 0.0082
Today Daily Change % 0.97
Today daily open 0.8496
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8538
Daily SMA50 0.8535
Daily SMA100 0.846
Daily SMA200 0.8443
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.854
Previous Daily Low 0.8493
Previous Weekly High 0.8514
Previous Weekly Low 0.8404
Previous Monthly High 0.8721
Previous Monthly Low 0.8486
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8511
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8522
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8479
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8463
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8432
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8527
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8557
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8574

 

 

ECB hikes key rates by 50 bps, introduces anti-fragmentation tool – LIVE

ECB hikes key rates by 50 bps, introduces anti-fragmentation tool – LIVE

The European Central Bank (ECB) decided to raise key rates by 50 basis points following the July policy meeting. The bank also introduced the new anti-fragmentation tool titled "Transmission Protection Instrument (TPI)." Focus now shifts to ECB Lagarde's presser.

EURUSD rises toward 1.0250 on ECB's 50 bps hike

EURUSD rises toward 1.0250 on ECB's 50 bps hike

EURUSD has regained its traction and advanced toward 1.0250 with the initial reaction to the European Central Bank's decision to hike its key rates by 50 basis points. Investors wait for ECB President Lagarde to deliver her remarks on the policy outlook.

GBP/USD recovers from daily lows on renewed dollar weakness

GBP/USD recovers from daily lows on renewed dollar weakness

GBP/USD reversed its direction and erased a large portion of its daily losses. With the greenback facing renewed selling pressure following the ECB's surprise 50 bps rate hike, the pair trades above 1.1950. 

Gold rebounds modestly, continues to trade below $1,700

Gold rebounds modestly, continues to trade below $1,700

Although gold staged a recovery in the early American session, it continues to trade in negative territory below $1,700. The renewed dollar weakness following ECB's policy announcements seems to be helping XAU/USD edge higher.

