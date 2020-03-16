EUR/GBP spikes to fresh 6-month tops, closer to 0.9100 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • EUR/GBP added to its recent strong gains and climbed to fresh six-month tops on Monday.
  • The shared currency benefitted from the Fed’s emergency decision to slash rates to zero.
  • The UK government’s approach to coronavirus pandemic kept the GBP on the defensive.

The EUR/GBP cross finally broke out of its Asian session consolidation phase and jumped to fresh six-month tops, with bulls now eyeing a move towards the 0.9100 mark.

Following an early dip to levels just below the key 0.90 psychological mark, the cross caught some fresh bids and added to last week's strong positive move amid a strong pickup in the shared currency.

The common currency benefitted from the Fed's emergency decision on Monday to slash interest rates to zero, which resulted in the narrowing of rate differentials between the US and the euro area.

Meanwhile, the British pound's relative underperformance against its European counterpart could further be attributed to the lack of action from the UK´s government to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

This coupled with possibilities of some short-term trading stops being triggered on a sustained move beyond mid-0.9000s might have further contributed to the pair's latest leg of a sudden spike in the last hour.

However, oversold conditions on the daily chart might hold investors from placing fresh bullish bets, which might eventually turn out to be the only factor capping any strong gains for the cross, at least for now.

Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some near-term consolidation or a modest pullback before positioning for any further appreciating move amid absent relevant market-moving economic releases on Monday.

Technical levels to watch

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.9086
Today Daily Change 0.0050
Today Daily Change % 0.55
Today daily open 0.9036
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8584
Daily SMA50 0.8515
Daily SMA100 0.8525
Daily SMA200 0.8741
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9445
Previous Daily Low 0.8441
Previous Weekly High 1.0412
Previous Weekly Low 0.8441
Previous Monthly High 0.8644
Previous Monthly Low 0.8282
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9062
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8825
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8503
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.797
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.75
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9507
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9978
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0511

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

