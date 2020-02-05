EUR/GBP sold-off into UK PMI big beat, surrenders 0.8450

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta

The resurgent demand for the pound across the board, following a big beat on the UK Final Services PMI data, seems to have weighed heavily on the EUR/GBP cross.

The cross extended declines and hit a new two-day low at 0.8434, as the GBP bulls were bolstered by an upward revision to the January UK Services sector activity report. The figure came in at 53.9 vs. 52.9 first reading and 52.9 expected. The survey showed that the services companies enjoyed the strongest influx of new orders since mid-2018.

Meanwhile, the latest report that the UK scientists made a significant breakthrough in the race for coronavirus vaccine lifted the market mood across the board and further added to the demand for the pound, as a higher-yielding currency.

Additionally, mixed economic news out of the Eurozone keeps the shared currency under pressure, collaborating with the bearish bias in EUR/GBP. The Eurozone and German Final Services PMI bettered estimates in January. However, the bloc’s Retail Sales dropped to 1.3% YoY in December vs. 2.4% expected and 2.3% last.  

Markets now eagerly await the speech by the European Central Bank (ECB) President Lagarde due at 1215 GMT for fresh trading impetus ahead of the US macro data.

EUR/GBP Technical levels to watch

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8438
Today Daily Change -0.0036
Today Daily Change % -0.42
Today daily open 0.8474
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8486
Daily SMA50 0.8489
Daily SMA100 0.8596
Daily SMA200 0.877
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.854
Previous Daily Low 0.8464
Previous Weekly High 0.849
Previous Weekly Low 0.8387
Previous Monthly High 0.8598
Previous Monthly Low 0.8366
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8493
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8511
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8445
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8417
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8369
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8521
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8569
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8597

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD jumps after upbeat UK Services PMI

GBP/USD jumps after upbeat UK Services PMI

GBP/USD is trading above 1.3050 after revised UK services PMI beat expectations with 53.9 points. Hopes for a breakthrough on the coronavirus disease is weighing on the safe-haven dollar.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD remains pressured amid coronavirus headlines, ahead of Lagarde

EUR/USD remains pressured amid coronavirus headlines, ahead of Lagarde

EUR/USD is trading below 1.1050, pressured. The pair is unable to take advantage of optimism in battling the coronavirus outbreak nor upbeat EZ services PMIs, ECB's Lagarde's speech, and US data are all awaited.

EUR/USD News

Cryptos: Bitcoin dominance in play for a full bull run

Cryptos: Bitcoin dominance in play for a full bull run

Bitcoin's dominance chart now sets the future for the entire market. XRP comes into play and moves strongly to take over from the big two, Bitcoin and Ether. Bitcoin could go into a lateral-bullish mode for a few days.

Read more

Gold surrenders early gains, slides back closer to session lows near $1555 level

Gold surrenders early gains, slides back closer to session lows near $1555 level

Gold surrendered a major part of its early gains and now seems headed back towards the lower end of its daily trading range.

Gold News

FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures