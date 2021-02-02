EUR/GBP slips below 0.8800 mark for the first time since May 2020

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • EUR/GBP witnessed follow-through selling for the second straight session on Tuesday.
  • A delay in the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines continued undermining the common currency.
  • Diminishing odds of BoE rate cut benefitted the pound and contributed to the selling bias.

The EUR/GBP cross dropped to near nine-month lows in the last hour, with bears now looking to extend the downward trajectory further below the 0.8800 mark.

Following a brief consolidation through the first half of the trading action on Tuesday, the cross met with some fresh supply during the early European session and was pressured by weaker euro. The shared currency's relative underperformance against its British pound could be attributed to concerns about the slow rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in Europe.

On the economic data front, the prelim Eurozone GDP report showed that the economy contracted by 0.7% during the last quarter of 2020. The reading was less worse than the 0.9% fall anticipated but marked a sharp slowdown from the 12.5% growth (revised down from 12.7% reported previously) recorded in the previous quarter and did little to impress bulls.

On the other hand, the British pound benefitted from the emergence of some fresh selling around the US dollar and diminishing odds for any BoE rate cut in 2021. In fact, UK money markets indicate that investors have pushed back bets for 10bps interest rate cut by the BoE to 2022 vs the previous expectations for such a move in December.

Hence, the key focus will remain on the upcoming BoE monetary policy meeting on Thursday. Apart from the policy decision, negative rates talks will be the key focal point amid concerns about the economic fallout from the third nationwide lockdown in the UK. This, in turn, will help investors to determine the next leg of a directional move for the EUR/GBP cross.

From a technical perspective, sustained weakness below the 0.8800 mark will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and set the stage for a further near-term depreciating move. The EUR/GBP cross might then accelerate the fall to the 0.8765-60 intermediate support before eventually sliding to test sub-0.8700 levels.

Technical levels to watch

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8801
Today Daily Change -0.0025
Today Daily Change % -0.28
Today daily open 0.8826
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8912
Daily SMA50 0.8981
Daily SMA100 0.9017
Daily SMA200 0.8997
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.886
Previous Daily Low 0.8805
Previous Weekly High 0.8905
Previous Weekly Low 0.8812
Previous Monthly High 0.9085
Previous Monthly Low 0.8812
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8826
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8839
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8801
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8775
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8746
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8856
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8885
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8911

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

