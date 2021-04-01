EUR/GBP slips below 0.8500 mark for the first time since February 2020

- EUR/GBP drifted into the negative territory for the third consecutive session on Thursday.
- A sudden pickup in demand for the British pound was seen as a key factor exerting pressure.
- Oversold conditions warrant some caution before positioning for further depreciating move.
The EUR/GBP cross dropped to over one-year lows during the early North American session, with bears now looking to extend the momentum further below the key 0.8500 psychological mark.
The cross struggled to capitalize on its modest intraday recovery, instead met with some fresh supply near the 0.8530-35 region and turned lower for the third consecutive session on Thursday. The British pound's relative outperformance against its European counterpart could be attributed to a highly successful vaccination distribution program and the gradual reopening of the UK economy.
Apart from this, concerns about the economic fallout from the third wave of COVID-19 infections in Europe undermined the shared currency. This was seen as another factor that contributed to the EUR/GBP pair's slide to the lowest level since February 2020. Investors remain worried that pandemic-related restrictions could derail the fragile Eurozone economic recovery amid the slow pace of vaccinations.
That said, a weaker tone surrounding the US dollar extended some support to the euro and might help limit the downside for the EUR/GBP cross. Even from a technical perspective, the daily RSI (14) is pointing to slightly oversold conditions and warrant some caution before positioning for any further depreciating move. Conversely, the set-up supports prospects for some near-term short-covering bounce.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8508
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|0.8511
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8575
|Daily SMA50
|0.8678
|Daily SMA100
|0.8837
|Daily SMA200
|0.8943
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8538
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8503
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8645
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8535
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8674
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8503
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8516
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8524
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8497
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8482
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8462
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8531
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8552
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8566
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
