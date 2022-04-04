- EUR/GBP witnessed some follow-through selling for the third successive day on Monday.
- The uncertainty over Ukraine was seen as a key factor behind the euro’s underperformance.
- Hawkish ECB expectations, BoE’s view on future rate hikes should help limit further losses.
The EUR/GBP cross dropped to a four-day low during the first half of the European session, with bears now looking to extend the descent further below the 0.8400 round-figure mark.
The cross struggled to capitalize on its early uptick, instead met with a fresh supply near the 0.8430 region on Monday and drifted into negative territory for the third successive day. Fading hopes of diplomacy in Ukraine were seen as a key factor behind the shared currency's relative underperformance and dragged the EUR/GBP cross further away from the YTD peak touched last week.
Investors remain worried that the European economy, which relies heavily on Russia to meet its energy needs, will suffer the most from the spillover effect of the Ukraine crisis. In fact, Christian Sewing, President of BDB - Germany’s top bank lobby - warned on Monday that the German economy will face a considerable recession if there is a halt to imports or delivery of Russian gas and oil.
That said, expectations that the European Central Bank will scale back its ultra-loose monetary policy as soon as year-end to tame surging inflation should lend some support to the euro. Apart from this, the fact that the Bank of England had softened its language on the need for further interest rate hikes should act as a headwind for the British pound and help limit losses for the EUR/GBP cross.
Hence, the ongoing retracement slide might still be seen as a buying opportunity and is more likely to remain shallow. This, in turn, warrants some caution for aggressive bearish traders and before confirming that the EUR/GBP cross has topped out in the near term.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8392
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0028
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.33
|Today daily open
|0.842
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8384
|Daily SMA50
|0.8371
|Daily SMA100
|0.8403
|Daily SMA200
|0.8469
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8441
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8408
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8512
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8322
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8512
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8203
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8421
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8428
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8405
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.839
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8372
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8438
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8456
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8471
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.1050 amid firmer yields
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1050, as bulls are struggling for an upside daily extension amid the extended rally in the US Treasury yields. The market mood remains cautiously optimistic on some progress on the Russia-Ukraine peace talks while the US dollar steadies at higher levels.
GBP/USD holds higher ground above 1.3100 ahead of BOE's Bailey
GBP/USD is reversing a brief dip below 1.3100 ahead of a slew of speeches from the Bank of England (BOE) officials later this Monday. The upside, however, appears limited, as the Treasury yields advance further amid hawkish Fed's outlook, which could help revive the US dollar's demand.
Gold key levels to watch amid cautious markets
Gold price continues to remain at the mercy of the dynamics in the US bond market and the developments surrounding the Russia-Ukraine crisis.
Altcoins pause on account of big crypto
Bitcoin price is bracketing around the yearly open and shows no signs of breaking out. Moreover, a directional bias seems to be absent. Ethereum and Ripple are both facing crucial hurdles.
Federal Reserve Policy and Nonfarm Payrolls: Taking what the US economy gives Premium
The US economy continued to add jobs at a rapid pace in March setting aside fears that rampant inflation might induce a more cautious attitude among American firms. Dollar advances and equities see modest gains.