- EUR/GBP witnessed some follow-through selling for the second straight session.
- The offered tone surrounding the shared currency was seen exerting pressure.
- The British pound seemed unaffected by the lack of progress in Brexit talks.
The EUR/GBP cross continued losing ground through the early European session and dropped to fresh weekly lows, around the 0.8975 region in the last hour.
The cross added to the previous day's losses and witnessed some follow-through selling for the second consecutive session on Wednesday. The downfall lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst and could be solely attributed to the shared currency's relative underperformance against its British counterpart.
As investors looked past the previous day's better-than-expected German macro data, the shared currency witnessed some selling on Wednesday on the back of a modest pickup in the US dollar demand. This, in turn, was seen as one of the key factors dragging the EUR/GBP cross lower.
On the other hand, the British pound was seen consolidating the overnight strong gains and seemed rather unaffected by the lack of progress in Brexit talks. The GBP bulls even shrugged off Tuesday's weaker UK CBI distributive trade survey, which showed that sales fell -6% in August.
Apart from this, possibilities of some short-term trading stops being triggered below the key 0.9000 psychological mark further contributed to the EUR/GBP pair's ongoing downfall. Bears might now be eyeing a move towards challenging over one-month-lows, around the 0.8945 region set last Friday.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8981
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20
|Today daily open
|0.8999
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9024
|Daily SMA50
|0.9037
|Daily SMA100
|0.8939
|Daily SMA200
|0.8769
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9037
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8983
|Previous Weekly High
|0.907
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8944
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9148
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8938
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9004
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9017
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8975
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8952
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.892
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.903
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9061
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9085
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
