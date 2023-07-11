EUR/GBP slides to 0.8550 despite downbeat UK employment, unimpressive German inflation data

- EUR/GBP reverses from daily top on firmer UK jobs report, downbeat German inflation figures.
- Final German inflation figures for June contrast with firmer British employment data to weigh on price.
- ECB policymakers appear comparatively more hawkish than their BoE counterparts, suggesting room for upside.
- German ZEW Survey data for July, central bank headlines eyed for fresh impulse.
EUR/GBP reverses from intraday high, refreshing the daily low near 0.8550 as a slew of UK/EU data released early Tuesday.
That said, the UK Claimant Count Change jumps by 25.7K for June versus -22.5K prior (revised) whereas the ILO Unemployment Rate rallies to 4.0% for three months to May compared to market expectations of witnessing no change in 3.8% prior figure.
Additionally, the final readings of Germany’s inflation for June, per the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) measures match the initial forecasts of 6.4% and 6.8% respectively YoY figures.
Apart from the data, hawkish comments from the British policymakers, versus the mixed central bank talks and data from Eurozone also weigh on the cross-currency pair, especially after the firmer British employment figures.
On Monday, UK finance minister Jeremy Hunt spoke alongside Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey while showing readiness to take measures to return inflation to its 2% target. It’s worth noting that the BoE Governor Bailey tried defending the restrictive monetary policy while pushing back concerns about the UK’s economic slowdown.
On the other hand, the Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence declined to -22.5 for July from -17 in June. Adding to the pessimism were comments from Sentix managing director Manfred Huebner who said, “There is also nothing positive to report in terms of forward-looking expectations.” Sentix’s Huebner also mentioned that the Investor Confidence Index for Germany fell 7.3 points to -28.4.
Talking about the European Central Bank (ECB) talks, Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau said, “Eurozone rates will soon reach their high point, but it will be more of a high plateau than a peak.” On the same line, Governing Council member and Bank of Portugal Governor, Mario Centeno, said that the inflation is coming down faster than the way up. The policymaker also added that they need to fuel this process and be very confident we can make it.
It should be noted that the market’s cautious mood also put a floor under the EUR/GBP prices considering the Euro’s (EUR) comparatively more market credence than the Pound Sterling (GBP).
Moving on, Germany’s ZEW sentiment survey for July and the central bankers’ comments will be eyed for clear directions.
Technical analysis
Although the 0.8520-15 region appears a tough nut to crack for the EUR/GBP bears, the pair’s recovery remains elusive unless crossing a downward-sloping resistance line from late April, close to 0.8615 as we write.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8553
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01%
|Today daily open
|0.8554
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8571
|Daily SMA50
|0.8632
|Daily SMA100
|0.8723
|Daily SMA200
|0.8736
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8584
|Previous Daily Low
|0.854
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8606
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8521
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8658
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8518
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8567
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8557
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8535
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8515
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8491
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8579
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8603
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8623
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD edges higher toward 1.2900 after UK jobs report
GBP/USD keeps its footing and trades at its highest level since April 2022 near 1.2900. The data from the UK showed that wage inflation was stronger than expected in May, while the Unemployment Rate rose to 4% from 3.8%.
EUR/USD sustains above 1.1000 as USD Index continues losing streak, US Inflation eyed
The EUR/USD pair is maintaining an auction comfortably above the psychological resistance of 1.1000 in the Asian session. The major currency pair has got immense strength as the US Dollar Index (DXY) has continued its three-day losing spell.
Gold crosses immediate hurdle to $1,950
Gold Price renews intraday high as it keeps Friday’s run-up, despite a sluggish week-start. In doing so, the Gold Price benefits from the broad USD weakness, mainly due to the softer US inflation expectations and mixed China data.
Polygon price unfazed by SEC-induced FUD, rakes in 45% gains for unphased investors
Polygon (MATIC) price has defied all odds thus far, surviving the turbulence of a regulation-intensive market to outperform even the untouched assets. Patient investors continue to reap the benefits of delayed gratification as investor interest in the token grows.
Assessing inflation expectations and economic concerns
Still focussed on the US economy today as Inflation expectations and other data get updates. Markets consolidated on the back of an improvement in inflation expectations.