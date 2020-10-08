EUR/GBP slides further below 0.9100 mark ahead of ECB minutes

- EUR/GBP witnessed some heavy selling on Thursday and extended the overnight retracement slide.
- The GBP bulls seemed unaffected by fears of renewed lockdown in the UK and Brexit uncertainties.
- Expectations of further policy easing held the EUR bulls on the defensive ahead of the ECB minutes.
The EUR/GBP cross weakened further below the 0.9100 round-figure mark and dropped to two-day lows during the first half of the European trading action.
The cross extended the previous day's sharp retracement slide from eight-day tops and witnessed some follow-through selling on Thursday amid some buying around the British pound. The GBP bulls largely shrugged off fears of stricter lockdown measures in the UK and even seemed unaffected by persistent Brexit related uncertainties.
It is worth reporting that the UK government is considering additional local COVID-19 restrictions for parts of northern England to contain a fresh outbreak of the novel coronavirus. On the Brexit front, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Wednesday that level playing field is a serious issue and a landing zone on fishing is hard to envisage.
On the other hand, the shared currency struggled to gain any meaningful traction amid speculations of more ECB easing, especially after the dismal inflation figures for the month of September. This was reinforced by the latest comments by the ECB vice-president Luis de Guindos, saying that inflation expectations are low.
Hence, Thursday's key focus will be on the release of the ECB monetary policy meeting minutes, which might infuse some volatility across the EUR pair. Apart from this, there isn’t any manor market-moving economic data due for release, either from the Eurozone or the UK, warranting some caution before placing aggressive bearish bets.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9079
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0028
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.31
|Today daily open
|0.9107
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9145
|Daily SMA50
|0.9056
|Daily SMA100
|0.9032
|Daily SMA200
|0.8859
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9162
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9095
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9157
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9025
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9292
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8866
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9121
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9137
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9081
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9054
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9013
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9148
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9189
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9215
Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets.
