EUR/GBP slides further below 0.9100 mark ahead of ECB minutes

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • EUR/GBP witnessed some heavy selling on Thursday and extended the overnight retracement slide.
  • The GBP bulls seemed unaffected by fears of renewed lockdown in the UK and Brexit uncertainties.
  • Expectations of further policy easing held the EUR bulls on the defensive ahead of the ECB minutes.

The EUR/GBP cross weakened further below the 0.9100 round-figure mark and dropped to two-day lows during the first half of the European trading action.

The cross extended the previous day's sharp retracement slide from eight-day tops and witnessed some follow-through selling on Thursday amid some buying around the British pound. The GBP bulls largely shrugged off fears of stricter lockdown measures in the UK and even seemed unaffected by persistent  Brexit related uncertainties.

It is worth reporting that the UK government is considering additional local COVID-19 restrictions for parts of northern England to contain a fresh outbreak of the novel coronavirus. On the Brexit front, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Wednesday that level playing field is a serious issue and a landing zone on fishing is hard to envisage.

On the other hand, the shared currency struggled to gain any meaningful traction amid speculations of more ECB easing, especially after the dismal inflation figures for the month of September. This was reinforced by the latest comments by the ECB vice-president Luis de Guindos, saying that inflation expectations are low.

Hence, Thursday's key focus will be on the release of the ECB monetary policy meeting minutes, which might infuse some volatility across the EUR pair. Apart from this, there isn’t any manor market-moving economic data due for release, either from the Eurozone or the UK, warranting some caution before placing aggressive bearish bets.

Technical levels to watch

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.9079
Today Daily Change -0.0028
Today Daily Change % -0.31
Today daily open 0.9107
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9145
Daily SMA50 0.9056
Daily SMA100 0.9032
Daily SMA200 0.8859
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9162
Previous Daily Low 0.9095
Previous Weekly High 0.9157
Previous Weekly Low 0.9025
Previous Monthly High 0.9292
Previous Monthly Low 0.8866
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9121
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9137
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9081
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9054
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9013
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9148
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9189
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9215

 

 

