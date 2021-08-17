EUR/GBP sits near two-week tops, around 0.8530 region

- EUR/GBP gained strong positive traction on Tuesday and shot to near two-week tops.
- Worries that job losses will rise after the furlough scheme ends weighed on the GBP.
- Mostly in-line Eurozone economic data failed to impress bulls or provide any impetus.
The EUR/GBP cross maintained its strong bid tone and held steady near the 0.8525 region, or two-week tops after the Eurozone macro data.
Following the previous day's two-way price moves, the EUR/GBP cross caught fresh bids on Tuesday and built on its recent strong rebound from mid-0.8400 or the lowest level since February 2020. The British pound's relative underperformance could be attributed to worries about a possible jump in the UK employment rate when the furlough scheme ends. This, to a larger extent, offset mostly upbeat UK labour market report.
In fact, the UK unemployment rate unexpectedly fell to 4.7% during the three months to June from 4.8% previous and was accompanied by stronger wage growth data for the reported month. The positive readings were overshadowed by disappointment from the Claimant Count Change, which showed that the number of people claiming unemployment-related benefits fell 7.8K in July as against the previous month's print of -114.8K.
Meanwhile, data released from the Eurozone showed that the number of employed people rose 0.5% during the second quarter of 2021. Separately, the second estimate showed that the region's economy rebounded 2.0%, matching the preliminary reading. This was mostly in line with market expectations and did little to provide any impetus. That said, a modest US dollar strength weighed on the common currency and capped gains for the EUR/GBP cross.
It will now be interesting to see if bulls are able to capitalize on the strength or opt to take some profits off the table, especially after the recent rally of nearly 100 pips over the past few trading session. This, in turn, makes it prudent to wait for some follow-through buying before traders start positioning for any further appreciating move.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.853
|Today Daily Change
|0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|0.28
|Today daily open
|0.8506
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8523
|Daily SMA50
|0.8554
|Daily SMA100
|0.8591
|Daily SMA200
|0.872
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8516
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8484
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8518
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.845
|Previous Monthly High
|0.867
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.85
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8503
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8496
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8488
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.847
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8457
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.852
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8534
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8552
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured toward 1.1750 ahead of US Retail Sales
EUR/USD has remained under pressure amid the broad risk-off market mood. Investors fear early Fed tapering, China's techlash and the Delta covid variant. US Retail Sales are set to show moderation in July.
GBP/USD bears push pair toward 1.38, dismissing upbeat UK data
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.38, down on the day. Britain reported a drop of the jobless rate to 4.7% and a robust rise of 8.8% in wages. Nevertheless, the dollar continues benefiting from safe-haven flows ahead of a speech by the Fed's Powell.
XAU/USD eyes $1,800 ahead of US Retail Sales/Powell’s speech
Gold seesaws around the key SMA hurdle after a four-day recovery. US dollar cheers safe-haven bid despite unchanged Treasury yields. Covid, geopolitics and central banks are all against the optimists.
Crypto markets weigh new leg-up or deep correction
Bitcoin price is hovering above a crucial demand barrier, which could propel it higher, but investors need to watch for a spike in selling pressure that pierces the said support zone, leading to a break below it.
US Retail Sales Preview: Dollar booster? Market mood point to a clear reaction
Never underestimate the American consumer – everyone visiting the US has seen its shopping culture, either at the mall or by seeing piles of carton boxes outside houses. Economists expect a minor increase in US Retail Sales in July.