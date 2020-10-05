- EUR/GBP attracted some dip-buying near the 0.9050 horizontal support.
- Brexit uncertainties held the GBP bulls from placing any aggressive bets.
- A goodish pickup in demand for the common currency remained supportive.
The EUR/GBP cross held on to its gains through the mid-European session and was last seen trading near the top end of its daily range, around the 0.9080-85 region.
The cross managed to find some support near mid-0.9000s, instead attracted some buying on the first day of a new trading week and recovered a part of the previous session's losses. The British pound's relative underperformance against its European counterpart could be solely attributed to persistent Brexit-related uncertainties.
It is worth reporting that the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen agreed in a phone call on Saturday to intensify Brexit talks to close significant gaps. The GBP bulls, however, seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets and even shrugged off an upward revision of the UK Services PMI.
On the other hand, the shared currency benefitted from the emergence of some fresh selling around the US dollar. Positive news about the US President Donald Trump’s coronavirus infection boosted investors' confidence and triggered a fresh leg up in the equity markets, which, in turn, undermined the greenback's relative safe-haven demand.
The euro was further supported by an upward revision of the Eurozone Services PMI prints and less bad than expected Sentix Investor Confidence Index, which came in at -8.3 for October as compared to -9.5 expected and -8.0 previous.
It will now be interesting to see if the EUR/GBP cross is able to capitalize on the move or meets with some fresh supply at higher levels amid fresh jitters over the economic recovery in Europe amid the second wave of coronavirus infections. This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before positioning for any further gains.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9084
|Today Daily Change
|0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|0.25
|Today daily open
|0.9061
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9137
|Daily SMA50
|0.9056
|Daily SMA100
|0.9028
|Daily SMA200
|0.8849
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9124
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9044
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9157
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9025
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9292
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8866
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9075
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9093
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9029
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8997
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.895
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9108
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9156
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9188
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances on hopes that Trump leaves hospital
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1750, extending its gains. President Trump's doctors said he could be discharged on Monday. Hopes for a fiscal stimulus deal is also weighing on the safe-haven dollar. The ISM Services PMI is awaited.
GBP/USD advances on Brexit optimism, Trump’s recovery
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2950, up on the day The extension of Brexit talks is supporting the pound, yet details about talks are lacking. President Trump's improving condition weighs on the safe-haven dollar.
Gold recovers early lost ground, back above $1900 mark ahead of US data
Gold reversed an early dip to $1887 region amid some renewed USD selling bias. A pickup in the US bond yields, the upbeat market mood might cap the upside. Investors now eye US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI for some trading opportunities.
Who will be the next president? Markets seem to care more about Congress' actions (for now)
The chaotic presidential debate had little time to stir markets before hopes for a stimulus package stole the show. Will Congress remain more important than the next Commander-In-Chief? What is inspiring investors?
WTI rebounds 3% from three-week lows, regains $38 mark
WTI (futures on Nymex) reverses more than half the Friday’s sell-off, as the rebound gathers steam from three-week lows of $36.63 on Monday. The US oil trades above $38 mark, as we write, adding almost 3% so far.