EUR/GBP sits near one-month tops, bulls await a move beyond 0.8600 mark

- EUR/GBP attracted some dip-buying and touched a one-month high on Monday.
- Bulls seemed rather unaffected by the mixed release of Eurozone/UK PMI prints.
- Weaker USD benefitted the sterling and might hold bulls from placing fresh bets.
The EUR/GBP cross was seen hovering near one-month tops during the early European session, with bulls now awaiting a sustained move beyond the 0.8600 mark.
The cross attracted some dip-buying near the 0.8570 region on Monday and is now looking to build on its recent strong rebound from mid-0.8400 or the lowest level since February 2020. The British pound's relative underperformance comes amid worries that job losses in the UK will rise after the furlough scheme ends in September.
This, along with last week's softer UK consumer inflation figures and Retail Sales data, dashed hopes for a rate hike from the Bank of England in the near future and continued undermining the sterling. Apart from this, some follow-through recovery in the shared currency acted as a tailwind for the EUR/GBP cross and remained supportive.
Bulls seemed rather unaffected by mixed Eurozone PMI prints, though the ongoing US dollar profit-taking slide benefitted the GBP and capped any further gains for the EUR/GBP cross. According to the flash estimate, the German Manufacturing PMI fell to 62.7 in August as compared to the previous month's upwardly revised reading of 65.9.
Meanwhile, the gauge for the services sector in the region's largest economy eased to 61.5 during the reported month from 61.8 previous, though was better than the 61.0 estimated. Separately, the Eurozone Manufacturing PMI fell to its weakest in six months and arrived at 61.5 in August as against the 62.0 anticipated and 62.8 last.
From the UK, better-than-expected Manufacturing PMI was largely offset by sharper than expected fall in the Services PMI, though did little to provide any meaningful impetus to the EUR/GBP cross. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some follow-through buying before positioning for any further appreciating move.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8588
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|0.8589
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8515
|Daily SMA50
|0.855
|Daily SMA100
|0.8592
|Daily SMA200
|0.8712
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8591
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8555
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8591
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8484
|Previous Monthly High
|0.867
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.85
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8577
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8569
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8566
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8543
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.853
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8601
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8614
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8637
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades above 1.17 on upbeat mood, after mixed PMIs
EUR/USD is trading above 1.17, gaining ground as markets cheer prospects that the Federal Reserve refrains from tapering its bond-buying scheme. Eurozone PMIs were mixed. Covid headlines and US figures are awaited.
GBP/USD trades around 1.3650 after downbeat UK data
GBP/USD has bounced off its lows, buoyed by an improving market mood. Investors expect the Fed to refrain from withdrawing support. Elevated UK covid cases are somewhat weighing on sterling. Markit's preliminary UK Services PMI badly disappointed with 55 points.
Bitcoin price hits $50,000 for the first time in 100 days
Bitcoin price is grappling with a pivotal psychological level for the first time since May 14. A continuation of this bullish momentum could be the key to pushing BTC to a crucial resistance level and even retest the all-time high.
Gold is two steps away from $1800
Gold is holding the higher ground, attempting another run towards the $1800 mark heading into the all-important Fed’s Jackson Hole Symposium this week. The risk-on-market mood remains the main underlying theme.
All eyes on Jackson Hole
Although risk assets rallied at the end of last week, weaker than expected US July retail sales data and China's July data slate including industrial production and retail sales, helped to intensify growth concerns. Many indicators are showing that we are past peak growth.