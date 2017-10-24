EUR/GBP sits at session tops, around 0.8925 level

• Snaps two consecutive days of losing streak

• Upbeat EZ PMIs extend support

• UK GDP and ECB awaited

The EUR/GBP cross reversed an early dip to sub-0.8900 level and recovered around 25-30 pips from session lows.

Currently trading around 0.8925 level, the cross stalled last week's rejection slide from the key 0.90 psychological mark and snapped two consecutive days of losing streak. The spot appears to have found decent support near the 0.8885-95 region and has now recovered majority of its previous session's losses.

Up-move supported by upbeat EZ PMIs

The shared currency's outperformance on Tuesday could be attributed to slightly better-than-expected Euro-zone PMI numbers that showed growth in the region maintained its strong momentum in October.

Meanwhile, the market seems to have largely ignored upbeat comments by the UK finance minister Philip Hammond that UK economy is approaching full capacity. Hence, a mildly weaker tone around the GBP/USD major did little to stall the pair's up-move through the mid-European session.

Moving ahead, Wednesday's Q3 GDP figures from the UK and the highly anticipated ECB monetary policy decision on Thursday would now help investors determine the pair's next leg of directional move.

Technical levels to watch

A follow-through up-move beyond 0.8935 level could get extended towards 0.8975-80 horizontal resistance before the cross eventually darts towards conquering the 0.90 handle.

On the flip side, the 0.8895-80 region might continue to act as immediate support, which if broken could accelerate the slide towards 0.8855 level ahead of an important support near the 0.8830 region.

