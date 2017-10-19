EUR/GBP sidelined near term – Danske Bank

EUR/GBP sidelined near term – Danske BankBy Pablo Piovano
Morten Helt, Senior Analyst at Danske Bank, expects the European cross to extend the consolidative theme for the time being.
Key Quotes
“A BoE rate hike in November seems to be consensus in the market and priced with an 85% probability in the UK money market. Hence, while GBP could see some support going into the 2 November BoE meeting, we see little prospect of EUR/GBP breaking below 0.87 on the announcement due to the combination of already-stretched BoE pricing and long speculative GBP positioning. We still see EUR/GBP trading in the range of 0.87- 0.90 in coming months, targeting 0.88 in 1-3M (previously 0.87)”.
“Longer term, we still see potential for a further decline in EUR/GBP driven by possible clarification on Brexit negotiations and valuations. However, with the ECB moving towards an exit as well and as relative growth is set to remain EUR/GBP positive, we see only modest downside potential in the year ahead. We target 0.87 in 6M (previously 0.86) and 0.86 in 12M”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.