EUR/GBP should stay within range – Danske Bank

Arne Rasmussen, Head of FI Research at Danske Bank, expects the European cross to keep the sideline theme in the near term, likely between 0.8750 and 0.8900.

Key Quotes

“For EUR/GBP there were no news in relation to Brexit in Theresa May’s speech yesterday”.

“We still expect EUR/GBP to remain trapped in the high end of the 0.875-0.89 range ahead of the two key data releases in relation to the expected BoE rate hike in November: the September CPI figures (due on 17 October) and the labour market report (due on 18 October)”.