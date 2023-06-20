EUR/GBP shoots above 0.8570 despite higher chances of further policy-tightening by the BoE

- EUR/GBP has climbed above 0.8570 as ECB Lagarde has confirmed a rate hike in July.
- Higher-than-anticipated UK inflation might propel chances of a 50 bps interest rate hike by the BoE.
- ECB Vujčić noted that the central bank has to consider the risk of doing too much vs. too little.
The EUR/GBP pair has displayed a solid upside move to 0.8570 despite the street is confident that the Bank of England (BoE) will hike interest rates further to keep weighing on the stubborn United Kingdom inflation.
The interest rate decision by BoE Governor Andrew Bailey will be announced after the release of the UK’s May Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, which is scheduled for Wednesday. As per the preliminary report, UK’s monthly headline inflation (May) is expected to show a pace of 0.4%, slower than the pace of 1.2% registered in April. Annualized headline CPI is seen softening to 8.5% vs. the prior release of 8.7% while core inflation that excludes oil and food prices is seen steady at 6.8%.
A mild softening in the UK inflation will not provide the luxury of keeping monetary policy to the BoE. Reuters reported that the BoE looks set to raise interest rates by a quarter point to a 15-year high of 4.75% on June 22. While economists at Commerzbank expect that a surprise upside in inflationary pressures in the Pound Sterling area might intensify chances of a 50 bp interest rate hike from the BoE.
On the Eurozone front, European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde has confirmed that a rate hike is widely anticipated in July as core inflation is showing immense persistence. The central bank is ready to threaten economic prospects in the fight against stubborn inflation.
Meanwhile, ECB policymaker Boris Vujčić has cited that regarding future policy actions, Vujčić noted that the central bank has to consider the risk of doing too much vs. too little, adding that a soft landing might not be possible.
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8571
|Today Daily Change
|0.0035
|Today Daily Change %
|0.41
|Today daily open
|0.8536
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8608
|Daily SMA50
|0.8705
|Daily SMA100
|0.8768
|Daily SMA200
|0.8752
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8548
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8518
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8613
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8522
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8835
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8583
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8537
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.853
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8521
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8505
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8491
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.855
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8564
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.858
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats toward 1.0900 as USD rebounds
EUR/USD is edging lower toward 1.0900 in the early American session on Tuesday. After the data from the US showed that Housing Starts rose sharply in May, the US Dollar started to gather strength against its rivals, causing the pair to come under bearish pressure.
GBP/USD extends daily slide, trades below 1.2750
GBP/USD extended its daily slide in the second half of the day on Tuesday and broke below 1.2750. The US Dollar benefits from the risk-averse market atmosphere and the upbeat housing data, forcing the pair to stay on the back foot ahead of Wednesday's UK inflation report.
Gold declines below $1,950 on renewed US Dollar strength
Gold price turned south and dropped below $1,950 in the American session on Tuesday as the stronger-than-expected Building Permits reading for May provided a boost to the USD. Meanwhile, the 10-year US T-bond yield stays in negative territory, helping XAU/USD limit its losses for the time being.
Crypto markets take a breather
Bitcoin price remains ambiguous, with no clear directional bias. As a result, Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP) and other altcoins are stuck consolidating. But things are likely to change quickly as BTC nears a breakout.
S&P 500 Forecast: Jerome Powell to set direction in shortened Juneteenth week
The S&P 500 index is likely nearing a pullback. The index has gained for five straight weeks and now appears overbought on the daily chart’s Relative Strength Index (RSI).