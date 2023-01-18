- EUR/GBP is at a make or a break level around 0.8772 ahead of the UK Inflation release.
- Considering the UK’s stubborn inflation, the Bank of England might hike interest rates further by 50 bps.
- European Central Bank might decelerate the pace of hiking interest rates led by declining energy prices.
- EUR/GBP is expected to continue its downside momentum to near 0.8750 after breaking the 0.8772 support.
The EUR/GBP pair is attempting to recover after dropping to near the crucial support around 0.8770 in the early European session. The cross has been declining dramatically after a surge in United Kingdom’s employment bills data has resulted in an upward revision in the inflation projections. This has also triggered the expectations of further policy tightening by the Bank of England (BoE), which is rigorously working to tame the stubborn inflation from its multi-decade high at 11.1%.
The cross delivered a bumper fall on Tuesday after the British Office for National Statistics provided the expression of a tight labor market and higher wage growth, which are sufficient to set inflation on fire in the United Kingdom economy. For further guidance, investors will be laser-focused on the release of the UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, which will release on Wednesday at 07:00 GMT.
Higher wage growth dampens BoE’s efforts of inflation softening
Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey and other policymakers are putting their blood and sweat in decelerating the pace of soaring inflation for almost a year. Mammoth efforts from Bank of England policymakers by hiking interest rates have managed to trim the annual headline inflation from its multi-decade high of 11.1% to a mere 10.7%. Slowing energy prices in the UK economy have infused a sense of confidence in the Bank of England’s Bailey that the price index will start declining meaningfully. However, escalating wage inflation due to the holding of bargaining power by job-seekers to address labor shortage is creating troubles for the Bank of England policymakers.
Meanwhile, Financial Times reported that the post-Brexit UK economy is facing a shortfall of more than 300,000 workers as the result of ending the free movement of labor with the European Union.
Even UK inflation softening won’t trim BOE’s policy tightening pace
Going forward, the release of the UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) data will remain in focus. As per the consensus, the headline CPI inflation will soften by 10 basis points (bps) to 10.6% YoY figure versus 10.7% released for November while the Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy items, is likely to ramp further to 6.6% YoY during December, from 6.3% previous readouts. Regarding the monthly figures, the CPI is expected to remain steady at 0.4% amid softening energy prices.
On a broader note, escalating the wage price index might offset the impact of declining energy prices. This might keep the stubbornness of inflationary pressures intact and will force the Bank of England (BOE) to continue hiking interest rates. A note from ING states that "Depending on the resilience of December UK CPI data, it seems too early to dismiss the risk of another 50 basis points rate hike.”
Recession likely to be short in Eurozone
The Euro failed to find strength despite the release of the upbeat German ZEW Survey- Economic Sentiment data. The economic data was released at 16.9 vs. the expectation of -15.5 and the former release of -23.3. Declining energy prices and the inflation pace have improved investors' sentiment toward Eurozone prospects. Also, commentary from Germany’s Economy Minister Robert Habeck, that “if there is a recession, it would possibly be only very short and not very deep”, in an interview with WELT TV, has strengthened sentiment data.
Also, European Central Bank (ECB) board member and Bank of Portugal Governor Mario Centeno said on Tuesday, “Fourth quarter growth in Europe will be most likely still positive.”
Information that has weakened the shared currency bulls is the expectation of a slowdown in the pace of hiking interest rates by the European Central Bank. Bloomberg reported that European Central Bank policymakers are starting to consider a slower pace of interest-rate hikes after a likely 50 basis-point step in February. “The rapid energy-driven decline in headline inflation is giving the ECB a bit of breathing space, but policymakers will remain focused on persistent underlying pressures for now.
However, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde indicated in December’s monetary policy meeting that the pace of hiking interest rates will be higher in CY2023.
EUR/GBP technical outlook
EUR/GBP demonstrated a vertical sell-off after a breakdown of the Head and Shoulder chart pattern formed on an hourly scale, which triggered volatility and resulted in a bearish reversal. The cross is expected to weaken further after breaking below the horizontal support plotted from December 16 high at 0.8772.
Downward-sloping 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.8800 will continue to act as a barrier for the Euro. Also, an oscillation in the bearish range of 20.00-40.00 by the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is indicating that the downside momentum is active.
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8776
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16
|Today daily open
|0.879
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8829
|Daily SMA50
|0.873
|Daily SMA100
|0.8725
|Daily SMA200
|0.8603
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8887
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8786
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8897
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8769
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8877
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8547
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8825
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8849
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8755
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.872
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8654
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8856
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8922
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8958
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD remains pressured below 1.2300 ahead of UK CPI
Pound Sterling has been outperforming other risk-perceived currencies this week as rising wages in the United Kingdom region are passing all checks for a continuation of sheer policy tightening by the Bank of England (BoE).
USD/JPY soars 2.50% through 131.00 after BoJ's inaction on yield control policy
USD/JPY is rallying hard beyond 131.00 after the Bank of Japan (BoJ) announced no changes to its monetary and yield control policy on Wednesday. The Japanese yen is reversing a part of its recent uptrend, as the BoJ defies market pressure. Kuroda eyed.
EUR/USD prints four-day losing streak below 1.0800 as ECB hawks retreat
EUR/USD stays on the bear’s radar as it slides to 1.0770 during the four-day south-run heading into Wednesday’s European session. In doing so, the major currency pair bears the burden of the broad US Dollar rebound, as well as receding hawkish bias over the European Central Bank’s (ECB) next move.
Gold eyes further correction toward $1,870 amid bearish technicals Premium
Gold price is extending its correction from nine-month highs into the third straight day this Wednesday. Gold price is undermined by resurgent United States Dollar (USD) demand, despite the sell-off in the US Treasury bond yields.
Ethereum price faces strong headwinds around $1,600 as multiple bearish signals emerge
Ethereum price shows a clear sign of slowing down as it heads into a supply zone. Although there is a slow climb to the upside, the chances of a further continuation are very low.