EUR/GBP seesaws near 0.8750 despite upbeat German Industrial Production

- EUR/GBP retreats from intraday high during six-day downtrend.
- German Industrial Production YoY for February arrives better than expected and prior.
- Brexit optimism, comparatively upbeat UK data and hawkish BoE talks previously teased bears.
- ECB policymakers keep advocating further rate hikes even as recession fears loom.
EUR/GBP fails to cheer upbeat German data for long during early Thursday as it reverses from the intraday top to around 0.8745 by the press time. In doing so, the cross-currency pair drops for the sixth consecutive day and remains on the way to posting the second consecutive weekly loss as traders brace for the holidays in the bloc.
Germany’s Industrial Production (IP) rose 0.6% YoY in February versus -2.7% market forecasts and -1.6% previous readings. The monthly figures also came in firmer than 0.1% expected, to 2.0% versus 3.7% prior.
Today’s German data traces the previous day’s mostly upbeat figures for the European powerhouse, as well as for the old continent, and allow the Euro buyers to cheer the recently hawkish comments from the European Central Bank (ECB) officials. However, the broad risk-off mood and recession fears underpin the US Dollar’s demand and weigh on the shared currency.
On Wednesday, Germany Factory Orders improved to -5.7% YoY for February from -12.0 revised down prior and -10.5% market forecasts while the MoM growth came in at 4.8% compared to 0.3% expected and 0.5% previous readings. It’s worth noting that Germany’s final readings of S&P GlobalBME Composite PMI for March confirmed 52.6 initial estimations while Services PMI eased to 53.7 versus 53.9 flash forecasts. On a broader front, Eurozone S&P Global Composite PMI eased to 53.7 in March versus 54.1 first readings whereas Services PMI also declined to 55.0 during the stated month from 55.6 preliminary forecasts.
Following the data, ECB policymaker Boris Vujčić said on Wednesday, “The largest part of the rate-hiking cycle is behind us.” The ECB official also added that “to address core inflation, we might need to raise rates further.”
It’s worth noting, however, that the Brexit optimism and the UK’s mixed PMIs seem to challenge the EUR/GBP buyers.
The UK’s final readings of S&P Global/CIPS Composite and Services PMIs for March came in mixed as the former confirmed the initial estimations of 52.2 but the key Services gauge improved to 52.9 from 52.8 initial forecasts.
Talking about Brexit, “A new model will be announced later on Wednesday to ‘reduce the need for checks for many types of goods,’” said Sky News while citing an anonymous UK Cabinet Office source speaking on the post-Brexit checks on goods coming to the UK from the European Union (EU).
Moving on, second-tier Eurozone data can entertain EUR/GBP pair traders ahead of a Good Friday break. With this, the cross-currency pair may witness further consolidation of previous losses but the bulls need strong reasons to return.
Technical analysis
Despite the latest rebound, EUR/GBP buyers need to cross a three-week-old previous support line, now immediate resistance near 0.8770, to retake control. Until then, the bears appear to keep the reins and aim for the 11-week-old horizontal support area surrounding 0.8720.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8754
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02%
|Today daily open
|0.8752
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8797
|Daily SMA50
|0.8832
|Daily SMA100
|0.8782
|Daily SMA200
|0.8696
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8786
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8745
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8828
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8771
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8925
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8718
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8761
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.877
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8736
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8721
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8696
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8777
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8801
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8817
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.0900 amid US Dollar rebound
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.0900 early Thursday, consolidating a short series of daily bullish closes. Risk-aversion is underpinning the US Dollar recovery, despite a run of weak US data. Upbeat German Industrial Output data fails to impress.
GBP/USD stays cautious near 1.2450 amid recession risks
GBP/USD is trading on the defensive near 1.2450 early Thursday amid a modest USD strength. Looming recession fears weigh on investors’ sentiment and benefit the safe-haven Greenback. Bets for an imminent Fed rate-hike pause could cap the USD and help limit losses for the major.
Gold eyes $2,000 as US-China tensions improve US Dollar’s appeal, US NFP in focus
Gold price has dropped firmly to near $2,010.00 in the early European session. The precious metal is likely to attract more offers and may find a cushion near the psychological support of $2,000.00 ahead.
Crypto markets slide lower in search of reaccumulation zones
Bitcoin price shows exhaustion just below a crucial psychological level. Additionally, the development of a bearish signal adds downward pressure to BTC, Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins.
Canada Employment Preview: Modest gain anticipated, but a surprise not off the table Premium
Canada will publish its March employment report on Thursday, April 6. The market anticipates the country has added 12,000 new job positions after creating 21,800 in the previous month.