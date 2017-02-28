EUR/GBP sees its volatility dampen

EUR/GBP is climbing the charts consistently while exhibiting a very low volatility.



EUR/GBP currently trading well above the 50-EMA, radiates its bullish condition. But at the same time, as outlined from an hourly perspective, it has shrunk its intraday volatility to a minimum not seen for over a week of trading.



There is potential for extra pips to be offered to traders in the basket of the bull, but attention should be paid to the parabolic SAR indicator: the SAR has been trailing the ascent move for more than 16 consecutive hours and could reverse direction at any moment, offering a signal to liquidate longs.



This technical condition is usually associated with the formation of gently upward sloping channels.

