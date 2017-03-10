EUR/GBP seen within 0.8750-0.8900 – Danske Bank

EUR/GBP seen within 0.8750-0.8900 – Danske BankBy Pablo Piovano
The European cross is expected to remain within the 0.8750-0.8900 range for the time being, suggested Kristoffer Lomholt, Senior Analyst at Danske Bank.
Key Quotes
“GBP underperformed yesterday versus USD and EUR on weaker-than-expected UK PMI manufacturing data and as the ongoing conservative party congress is weighing on investor appetite for GBP”.
“Bank of England rate hike expectations remain intact with an 80% rate hike probability still priced into the UK money market and EUR/GBP is still likely test the high end of 0.875-0.89 range near term”.
