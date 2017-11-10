EUR/GBP seen sidelined between 0.89-0.90 – Dansker Bank

EUR/GBP seen sidelined between 0.89-0.90 – Dansker BankBy Pablo Piovano
The European cross should remain gravitating between 0.89 and 0.90 for the time being, suggested Morten Helt, Senior Analyst at Danske Bank.
Key Quotes
“We expect EUR/GBP to remain within the 0.89-0.90 range ahead of the September CPI figures (due on 17 October) and the labour market report (due on 18 October)”.
“From a risk/reward perspective, we see value in selling EUR/GBP above 0.8950 via a bearish seagull, for move towards 0.87 going into the BoE meeting on 2 November”.
“This week, focus remains on the ongoing Brexit negotiations, which end tomorrow, and whether there will be any progress before EU leaders meet to discuss Brexit at a summit next week”.
