EUR/GBP risk reversals retrace bullish bias

EUR/GBP risk reversals retrace bullish biasBy Omkar Godbole
- EUR/GBP one-month risk reversals indicate falling demand for EUR calls
Risk reversals
- EUR one-month risk reversals fell to 0.162 on Monday; its lowest level since Oct. 5. The recent high stands at 0.40 (Oct. 11 high). The decline indicates falling demand for bullish bets (call options) on the EUR/GBP.
- It adds credence to the rising UK-German yield spread.
Yield differential
- The 10-year spread currently stands at 97 basis points; the highest level since early February.
The combination of falling EUR/GBP risk reversals and rising UK-German yield spread indicates the EUR/GBP cross could soon test the 200-day MA support of 0.8755.
