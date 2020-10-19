EUR/GBP: Risk leans lower with support seen at 0.9005 – Credit Suisse

EUR/GBP remains on the back foot, around 0.9030, down 0.46% intraday, and a clear break of 0.9026/05 should allow weakness to accelerate sharply, with next support at 0.8934, as the Credit Suisse analyst team notes.
Key quotes
“With the short-term downtrend from mid-September still intact, today seen at 0.9104/10 and with the EUR TWI Itself now confirming a top in outright terms, our overall bias still leans lower for now.”
“Support is seen at 0.9034 initially, then 0.9005, below which can clear the way for a move to 0.8982 next, the 50% retracement of the uptrend from late April, ahead of 0.8956 and then more important support from the trend channel low at 0.8934, where we would expect fresh buyers to show.”
“Bigger picture, below 0.8866/64 remains needed to mark a more important top.”
“Resistance is seen at 0.9094 initially, with 0.9110/23 now ideally capping to keep the immediate risk lower. Above can see strength back to retest 0.9165/69, but with a break above here needed to mark a near-term base.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
