- EUR/GBP is rising in the Asian session and eyes are on a break of 0.8550.
- UK politics and economics are weighing on the pound.
EUR/GBP is higher by some 0.9% at the time of writing to trade at 0.8544 with the pound being hampered by troubles at Number 10 Downing Street. A slew of scandals has begged the question as to whether British prime minister Boris Johnson’s term is going to come to an abrupt end.
Two parliamentary by-election losses proved Boris Johnson's unpopularity. Now, an avalanche of resignations from various government members has left Johnson struggling for political survival. Nevertheless, the pound has held up reasonably well so far this week. Against the US dollar, the pound has managed to hold on to the 1.1900s for the most part but is failing to convince in the Tokyo session, with any advancements quickly met by sellers below 1.1930. This is helping EUR/GBP higher as the US dollar gives back a little ground to its peers in Asia.
Meanwhile, the economic conditions in the Uk are dire. Analysts at Rabobank explained that, arguably, the challenges facing policymakers in the UK are among the most complex in the developed world. ''UK CPI inflation has not yet peaked, and labour market strife indicates that higher inflation expectations may be already entrenched. However, UK consumer confidence has plunged, and, more recently, measures of business sentiment have also started to dive.''
Additionally, the analysts said, ''if expectations regarding BoE policy moves do not keep step with the hawkish guidance of the Federal Reserve, it can be argued there is a risk that GBP could weaken further. Yet, GBP is also proving sensitive to fears regarding growth. We see the risk of dips to GBP/USD1.18 on a 3-month view. We expect EUR/GBP to end the year at 0.88.''
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8543
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|0.8537
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.859
|Daily SMA50
|0.8537
|Daily SMA100
|0.8447
|Daily SMA200
|0.8446
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8603
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8533
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8679
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8551
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8721
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8486
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8559
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8576
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8512
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8487
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8442
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8582
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8628
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8653
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD advances above 0.6800 on upbeat Aussie data, better mood
AUD/USD is extending its recovery above 0.6800 after the Australian Trade data beat estimates. The US dollar bulls take a breather following the FOMC Minutes-led upsurge. Risk flows return despite renewed covid concerns and lingering recession fears. US jobs data eyed.
USD/JPY struggles below 136.00 as yields, BOJ chatters join recession, covid woes
USD/JPY snaps a three-day uptrend, retreating below 136.00 during Thursday’s Asian session. The yen pair’s latest weakness could be linked to the pullback in the US Treasury yields, as well as hawkish hopes from BOJ amid a sluggish session.
Gold rebound eyes $1,753, focus on recession, US employment data
Gold Price consolidates the recent losses around a 10-month low, picking up bids near $1,742 during Thursday’s Asian session. The yellow metal’s recent rebound could be linked to the lack of major data/events during the Asian session.
Bitcoin price holds $20K, but analysts say ‘expect 6 months of sideways’ price action
BTC bulls are holding $20,000, but most traders are confident that the price will remain range-bound for at least six more months. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that the price of Bitcoin (BTC) has spent the day oscillating around the $20,000 support level.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!