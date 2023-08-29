EUR/GBP reverses from 0.8585 to snap four-day uptrend despite downbeat UK inflation data

- EUR/GBP reverses from two-week high to print the first daily loss in five.
- UK BRC Shop Price Index drops to the lowest level since October 2022.
- Germany’s GfK Consumer Confidence Survey gauge slumps -25.5 versus -24.3 expected and -24.6 prior.
- British trader’s reaction to Jackson Hole, inflation concerns eyed for fresh impulse after long weekend in UK.
EUR/GBP bears return to the table after a four-day holiday as the cross-currency pair reverses from the intraday high heading into Tuesday’s European session. That said, the quote takes offers to refresh the daily low around 0.8575 by the press time.
In doing so, the EUR/GBP pair ignores downbeat inflation signals from the UK shops amid the downbeat German consumer sentiment gauge. In doing so, the quote portrays a U-turn from the 0.8585 DMA confluence stated in the technical analysis.
Germany’s GfK Consumer Confidence Survey gauge dropped to -25.5 in September versus -24.3 expected and -24.4 prior.
Earlier in the day, the British Retail Consortium’s (BRC) annual shop price inflation slumped to the lowest level since October 2022 while flashing 6.9% mark for August, versus 7.6% reported in July.
It’s worth noting that Germany’s highly influential IFO institute published a survey of exporters and cited the deteriorating morale in August due to weak global demand, which in turn prod the Euro bulls the previous day. The poll also mentioned, “More and more companies are also complaining about being less able to compete at the global level.”
However, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire ruled out any reduction in European Central Bank (ECB) interest rates in the coming months and put a floor under the bloc’s currency.
On the other hand, the UK markets were closed on Monday due to the Summer Bank Holiday but the hawkish comments from Bank of England (BoE) Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent seem to keep the British Pound (GBP) buyers hopeful of late. That said, BoE’s Broadbent cited the need for higher rates due to the wage pressure at the Jackson Hole Symposium.
Moving on, a light calendar for the rest of the day might restrict the EUR/GBP pair’s moves but the British traders’ reaction to the latest catalysts and preparations for this week’s top-tier Eurozone inflation data could keep the bears hopeful.
Technical analysis
A convergence of the 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the 50-day SMA, around 0.8585, appears a tough nut to crack for the EUR/GBP bulls. That said, the pullback moves can aim for the late 2022 low near 0.8550-45 amid lackluster oscillators.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8573
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15%
|Today daily open
|0.8586
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8585
|Daily SMA50
|0.8585
|Daily SMA100
|0.8645
|Daily SMA200
|0.8715
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8599
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8574
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8586
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8493
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8701
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8504
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8589
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8584
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8574
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8562
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8549
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8598
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8611
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8623
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD sticks to modest gains below mid-1.0800s ahead of US data
EUR/USD is trading firmer above 1.0800, moving away from over a two-month low. The pair is supported by a modest USD downtick. Retreating US bond yields and a positive risk tone turn out to be key factors weighing on the Greenback ahead of the US jobs and sentiment data.
GBP/USD advances toward 1.2850 on softer US Dollar
GBP/USD is holding on to the renewed upside, heading toward 1.2850 in the European morning on Tuesday. The extended retreat in the US Dollar alongside the US Treasury bond yields underpin the pair. Focus shifts to the m id-tier US economic data for fresh cues.
Gold nears key $1,940 resistance amid US data focus
Gold Price defends the previous weekly recovery, the first in five, as it rises for the second consecutive day amid the broad US Dollar weakness. Also adding strength to the XAU/USD rebound is the cautious optimism in the market, as well as the downbeat Treasury bond yields.
New PEPE coin debuts amid skepticism; critics believe original will prevail
PEPE, faced intense backlash after developers stole and sold nearly $15 million worth of tokens on the open market. This caused the meme coin to tank 17%. But a new meme coin seems to have emerged on the Ethereum chain.
The week ahead: Anticipated economic data for the upcoming week
US JOLTs Job Openings in July at 9.582M, hinting at stable conditions amid tight labour markets. EU German CPI held at 0.3%, while US Q2 GDP at 2.4% reflects effective economic planning.