EUR/GBP reverses earlier drop to multi-year lows in 0.8200 area, as euro trades inversely to commodities

- EUR/GBP reversed a sharp drop to multi-year lows near 0.8200 on Monday and is now back to trading near 0.8280.
- Geopolitics and commodity price action remains in the driving seat, with the euro moving inversely to commodities amid stagflation fears.
- ECB President Lagarde has a difficult task on her hands in delivering effective policy guidance at this week’s ECB meeting.
EUR/GBP reversed a sharp drop to fresh multi-year lows near 0.8200 on Monday and is now back to trading about 0.3% higher on the day in the 0.8280 area. That’s an impressive rebound given that, at earlier lows in the 0.8200 area (the pair’s lowest level since June 2016), EUR/GBP had been trading with on the day losses of about 0.6%. At earlier session lows near 0.8200, traders pointed out that the pair had been on course to experience its worst three-day run-off losses since mid-2020.
Behind the recent run of underperformance/volatility has been events in Ukraine. Surging commodity prices since the invasion has sparked fears of stagflation/recession in the Eurozone, which is more acutely exposed to economic sanctions on Russia than is the UK. The euro has had a remarkable correlation with the broader commodity complex in recent days (though mostly with oil and gas prices), with Monday’s trough in EUR/GBP coinciding with commodity prices pulling back from earlier session highs.
While geopolitical developments are set to remain in the driving seat and, thus, meetings between Russian and Ukrainian officials this week set to take the spotlight for FX markets, this week’s ECB meeting is an undeniably crucial event. The ECB is supposed to release updated economic forecasts – something which seems practically impossible in the current environment. ECB President Christine Lagarde has a difficult task on her hands.
She won’t want to be too dovish as that may threaten the ECB’s credibility with inflation set to rocket higher (due to commodities) and cause the euro to further crater, exacerbating Eurozone inflation woes. Equally, she won’t want to be too hawkish with the conflict in Ukraine expected to deliver a sizeable hit to Eurozone growth prospects this year. EUR/GBP is thus likely to remain choppy into the event and it will be difficult for the bulls to push it beyond resistance just above 0.8300.
EUR/Gbp
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8275
|Today Daily Change
|0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|0.27
|Today daily open
|0.8253
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8362
|Daily SMA50
|0.8363
|Daily SMA100
|0.8424
|Daily SMA200
|0.849
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8294
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8231
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8383
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8231
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8478
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8285
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8255
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.827
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8224
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8196
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8161
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8288
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8323
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8351
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends recovery from 22-month lows, trades near 1.0900
EUR/USD reversed its direction after dropping toward 1.0800 earlier in the day and recovered to the 1.0900 area. The positive shift witnessed in market sentiment seems to be making it difficult for the greenback to preserve its strength while fueling EUR/USD's rebound. Eyes on the third round of Russia-Ukraine talks.
XAUUSD quick bounce supports a retest of the $2,000 level
One hour into the US session, XAUUSD has managed to recover some further ground after bottoming at $1,960.95 a troy ounce and trades around the 1,980 level. Financial markets remain in risk-off mode amid the continued attacks of Russia over Ukraine.
GBPUSD plummets to fresh multi-month lows, nears 1.3100
The GBP/USD pair resumed its decline after nearing 1.3200 and trades at its lowest since November 2020, now nearing the 1.3100 figure. Geopolitical tensions keep leading majors in the absence of first-tier data
SafeMoon price is on its way back to $0.0012 as support weakens
SafeMoon price action is in consolidation mode again after price punched below the low of last week over the weekend and now looks set to square the low of March.
AMC Entertainment flies like a bat, but is it actually a dead cat?
AMC stock is up by 2.4% on Monday premarket as investors take solace from the strong box office showing of the new Batman movie over the weekend. The stock is in need of a catalyst as reality hits for it this year.