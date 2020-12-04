EUR/GBP reverses and tests levels under 0.9000, critical days ahead

- EUR/GBP about to end the week with gains, far from the peak.
- Pound recovers strength as EU and UK continue with negotiations.
The EUR/GBP retreated further and bottomed at 0.8982, hitting a fresh three-day low. It then rebounded rising to 0.9010. Brexit speculation continues to boost volatility in pound’s crosses.
A definition regarding Brexit is expected over the next days so the pound is exposed to rumors and speculations. The euro is showing weakens with the EUR/USD retreating from multi-year highs into negative territory for the day.
From a technical perspective, EUR/GBP broke days ago a downtrend line around 0.9000, but the move showed some difficulties. A firm decline back under 0.9000 would point to lack of definition ahead. The key medium-term support stands at 0.8860.
A decisive week ahead
Next week, a resolution regarding Brexit should be more clear. On Thursday, European leaders will meet to define Brexit and the Recovery Fund. High-risk events.
Also, on Thursday, the European Central Bank will have its meeting. It is a particular meeting as market participants expect action. Analysts at TD Securities look for the ECB to keep its policy rate on hold, but deliver further easing via the PEPP and TLTROs. “For the PEPP, we're in line with consensus in expecting a €500bn boost and 6-month extension to end-2021. And for the TLTROs, we look for a 25bps reduction in the interest rate, plus a one-year extension through to June-2022.”
Technical levels
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9005
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.25
|Today daily open
|0.9028
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8958
|Daily SMA50
|0.9021
|Daily SMA100
|0.9037
|Daily SMA200
|0.8972
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9072
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8998
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8995
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8867
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9069
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8861
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9027
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9044
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8993
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8959
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.892
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9067
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9106
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.914
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
