EUR/GBP returns to 0.9000 with the pound on the defensive

NEWS | | By Guillermo Alcala
  • EUR/GBP appreciates 1% on the day to return towards 0.90000 area.
  • The pound dives on concerns about COVID-19 and Brexit.
  • A weaker than expected  GDP has added concerns about the UK's economic outlook.

The euro is going through a remarkable comeback against a weakening pound on Thursday, appreciating more than 1% on the day to regain most of the ground lost earlier this week and returning to the 0.9000 area.

COVID-19 and Brexit hurt the pound

The pound is depreciating across the board on Thursday, hammered by a combination of the dramatic expansion of the coronavirus pandemic in the UK, the standstill on the Brexit negotiations and downbeat macroeconomic data.

The UK has been the first European country to reach 50,000 deaths by COVID-19, according to official figures released by the British Government on Wednesday. These numbers have ditched hopes of a vaccine anticipating disastrous economic consequences.

Beyond that, the Brexit negotiations remain deadlocked and are, most likely, missing the mid-November target for an agreement. Comments of “significant differences” and warnings about the possibility that the talks fall apart coming from the negotiators are eroding confidence on a last-minute deal that would avert an unorderly exit from the Union.

On the macroeconomic front, the preliminary UK Gross Domestic Products have failed to brighten the mood. The British economy expanded at a 15.5% year-on-year pace in the third quarter, falling short of the market expectations of a 15.8% increase. The main issue though has been the poor monthly GDP reading, which has shown a 1.1% rise in September, against the 1.5% expected, a fairly negative print if we bear in mind that data has been taken before the start of the second lockdown.

Technical levels to watch

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.9
Today Daily Change 0.0086
Today Daily Change % 0.96
Today daily open 0.8914
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9027
Daily SMA50 0.9074
Daily SMA100 0.905
Daily SMA200 0.8927
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8918
Previous Daily Low 0.8861
Previous Weekly High 0.9069
Previous Weekly Low 0.8946
Previous Monthly High 0.9162
Previous Monthly Low 0.8984
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8883
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8897
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8877
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.884
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.882
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8934
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8955
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8991

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD under pressure, still above 0.7200

AUD/USD under pressure, still above 0.7200

The AUD/USD pair continues trading in tight intraday ranges, although a worsening market’s sentiment weighed on the Aussie. Critical support at 0.7170.

AUD/USD News

Gold: Bulls take up the safe-haven baton on covid spread

Gold: Bulls take up the safe-haven baton on covid spread

The price of gold is trading at $1,881.76 and has travelled between a low of $1,862.88 and a high of $1,883.81 having accumulated around 0.90% in value at the time of writing. 

Gold news

USD/JPY approaches 105.00 as stocks slide

USD/JPY approaches 105.00 as stocks slide

Equities turned red in Europe and America as coronavirus-related concerns weighed. USD/JPY trades near 105.00 as risk turns off.

USD/JPY News

Downward pressure mounts behind Bitcoin price as investors sell the PayPal news

Downward pressure mounts behind Bitcoin price as investors sell the PayPal news

In October, PayPal, the giant payment provider, announced the support for cryptocurrencies enabling users to buy, sell, and hold digital assets. The initial launch was set for early 2021; however, due to the initial demand, the company decided to start as soon as possible.

Read more

WTI retreats below $42 after EIA shows large build up in US crude oil stocks

WTI retreats below $42 after EIA shows large build up in US crude oil stocks

Crude Oil Stocks Change in the US was +4.3 million barrels in the week ending November 6th, the weekly report published by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) revealed on Thursday. 

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures