EUR/GBP returns to 0.9000 with the pound on the defensive

- EUR/GBP appreciates 1% on the day to return towards 0.90000 area.
- The pound dives on concerns about COVID-19 and Brexit.
- A weaker than expected GDP has added concerns about the UK's economic outlook.
The euro is going through a remarkable comeback against a weakening pound on Thursday, appreciating more than 1% on the day to regain most of the ground lost earlier this week and returning to the 0.9000 area.
COVID-19 and Brexit hurt the pound
The pound is depreciating across the board on Thursday, hammered by a combination of the dramatic expansion of the coronavirus pandemic in the UK, the standstill on the Brexit negotiations and downbeat macroeconomic data.
The UK has been the first European country to reach 50,000 deaths by COVID-19, according to official figures released by the British Government on Wednesday. These numbers have ditched hopes of a vaccine anticipating disastrous economic consequences.
Beyond that, the Brexit negotiations remain deadlocked and are, most likely, missing the mid-November target for an agreement. Comments of “significant differences” and warnings about the possibility that the talks fall apart coming from the negotiators are eroding confidence on a last-minute deal that would avert an unorderly exit from the Union.
On the macroeconomic front, the preliminary UK Gross Domestic Products have failed to brighten the mood. The British economy expanded at a 15.5% year-on-year pace in the third quarter, falling short of the market expectations of a 15.8% increase. The main issue though has been the poor monthly GDP reading, which has shown a 1.1% rise in September, against the 1.5% expected, a fairly negative print if we bear in mind that data has been taken before the start of the second lockdown.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9
|Today Daily Change
|0.0086
|Today Daily Change %
|0.96
|Today daily open
|0.8914
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9027
|Daily SMA50
|0.9074
|Daily SMA100
|0.905
|Daily SMA200
|0.8927
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8918
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8861
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9069
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8946
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9162
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8984
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8883
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8897
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8877
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.884
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.882
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8934
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8955
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8991
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD under pressure, still above 0.7200
The AUD/USD pair continues trading in tight intraday ranges, although a worsening market’s sentiment weighed on the Aussie. Critical support at 0.7170.
Gold: Bulls take up the safe-haven baton on covid spread
The price of gold is trading at $1,881.76 and has travelled between a low of $1,862.88 and a high of $1,883.81 having accumulated around 0.90% in value at the time of writing.
USD/JPY approaches 105.00 as stocks slide
Equities turned red in Europe and America as coronavirus-related concerns weighed. USD/JPY trades near 105.00 as risk turns off.
Downward pressure mounts behind Bitcoin price as investors sell the PayPal news
In October, PayPal, the giant payment provider, announced the support for cryptocurrencies enabling users to buy, sell, and hold digital assets. The initial launch was set for early 2021; however, due to the initial demand, the company decided to start as soon as possible.
WTI retreats below $42 after EIA shows large build up in US crude oil stocks
Crude Oil Stocks Change in the US was +4.3 million barrels in the week ending November 6th, the weekly report published by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) revealed on Thursday.