EUR/GBP retreats to 0.8600 as German Industrial Production fails to impress ECB hawks

- EUR/GBP renews intraday low amid sluggish session, stays pressured for the second consecutive day.
- German Industrial Production (IP) growth improves on MoM, eases on YoY for April.
- Fears of British economic woes, political jitters surrounding UK prod pair sellers.
EUR/GBP remains pressured around the intraday low near 0.8600 during the second daily fall amid the early hours of Wednesday’s London open. In doing so, the cross-currency pair takes clues from the downbeat German data while ignoring hawkish comments from the European Central Bank (ECB) officials and pessimism in the UK.
Germany’s Industrial Production (IP) improved to 0.3% MoM versus 0.6% market forecasts and -2.1% prior (revised) whereas the yearly growth figures ease to 1.6% from 2.3% (revised) previous readouts and 1.2% expected.
Also read: German Industrial Production rises 0.3% MoM in April vs. 0.6% expected
On the other hand, ECB Governing Council member Isabelle Schnabel pushes back the recent dovish concerns by stating that the impact of our tighter monetary policy on inflation is expected to peak in 2024.
Also read: ECB’s Schnabel: Impact of our tighter policy on inflation expected to peak in 2024
Previously, the downbeat prints of the German Factory Orders and Eurozone Retail Sales joined easing inflation expectations in the bloc to weigh on the Euro. Further, the cautious mood ahead of the UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s US visit and fears that the British economy will have to bear the burden of too high inflation and less productivity increase weighs on the EUR/GBP prices.
Looking ahead, a light calendar will direct EUR/GBP traders to pay attention to UK PM Sunak’s US visit, as well as local politics, for clear directions. “British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will advocate for a deepening of economic ties between the United Kingdom and the United States when he speaks to the country's lawmakers and business representatives during his trip to Washington D.C. this week,” Reuters quotes a British Government press release.
To sum up, EUR/GBP bears are likely to keep the reins as the recent Eurozone statistics prod ECB hawks while the higher British inflation keeps suggesting the BoE rate hikes.
Technical analysis
Failure to cross the previous support line stretched from the mid-March, around 0.8635 by the press time, directs EUR/GBP bears towards the yearly low marked in the last week near 0.8565.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8603
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05%
|Today daily open
|0.8607
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8666
|Daily SMA50
|0.8743
|Daily SMA100
|0.8787
|Daily SMA200
|0.8756
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8625
|Previous Daily Low
|0.86
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8695
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8568
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8835
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8583
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8609
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8615
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8596
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8586
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8572
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8621
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8635
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8646
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
