EUR/GBP retreats from 0.8550 ahead of German PMI data

- EUR/GBP remains under pressure on Tuesday.
- The Euro remains muted despite the upbeat economic data.
- The sterling gains on the strong PMI data, coronavirus ebb.
EUR/GBP prints some minor losses in the Asian trading hours on Tuesday. The pair failed to capitalise on the previous day’s gain and retreats below 0.8550.
At the time of writing, EUR/GBP is trading at 0.8544 down 0.04 % for the day.
The shared currency continues to decline against the pound despite some recent strong economic numbers. The IHS Markit Eurozone Manufacturing PMI came at 62.8 in July, as compared to market estimates of 62.6.
The Euro Area economy rose to 2.0% in June on a quarterly basis, beating the market expectations of 1.5% growth. Investors expected that the European Central Bank (ECB) would remain dovish in the near term after policymakers pledged last month to keep interest rates at record levels.
On the other hand, the sterling gained some traction on the optimism of falling coronavirus infections in the UK and on the upcoming Bank of England (BOE) policy meeting on Thursday.
Investors anticipate that BOE will not change its current monetary policy stance, the focus will be given to the forward guidance on growth and inflation.
As for now, the market dynamics continue to influence the pair’s performance in the short term.
EUR/GBP additional levels
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8544
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|0.8549
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8557
|Daily SMA50
|0.8578
|Daily SMA100
|0.86
|Daily SMA200
|0.8746
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8558
|Previous Daily Low
|0.853
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8574
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.85
|Previous Monthly High
|0.867
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.85
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8548
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8541
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8534
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8518
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8506
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8561
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8574
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8589
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
