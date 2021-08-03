EUR/GBP retreats from 0.8550 ahead of German PMI data

EUR/GBP remains under pressure on Tuesday.

The Euro remains muted despite the upbeat economic data.

The sterling gains on the strong PMI data, coronavirus ebb.

EUR/GBP prints some minor losses in the Asian trading hours on Tuesday. The pair failed to capitalise on the previous day’s gain and retreats below 0.8550.

At the time of writing, EUR/GBP is trading at 0.8544 down 0.04 % for the day.

The shared currency continues to decline against the pound despite some recent strong economic numbers. The IHS Markit Eurozone Manufacturing PMI came at 62.8 in July, as compared to market estimates of 62.6.

The Euro Area economy rose to 2.0% in June on a quarterly basis, beating the market expectations of 1.5% growth. Investors expected that the European Central Bank (ECB) would remain dovish in the near term after policymakers pledged last month to keep interest rates at record levels.

On the other hand, the sterling gained some traction on the optimism of falling coronavirus infections in the UK and on the upcoming Bank of England (BOE) policy meeting on Thursday.

Investors anticipate that BOE will not change its current monetary policy stance, the focus will be given to the forward guidance on growth and inflation.

As for now, the market dynamics continue to influence the pair’s performance in the short term.

EUR/GBP additional levels

EUR/GBP Overview Today last price 0.8544 Today Daily Change -0.0005 Today Daily Change % -0.06 Today daily open 0.8549 Trends Daily SMA20 0.8557 Daily SMA50 0.8578 Daily SMA100 0.86 Daily SMA200 0.8746 Levels Previous Daily High 0.8558 Previous Daily Low 0.853 Previous Weekly High 0.8574 Previous Weekly Low 0.85 Previous Monthly High 0.867 Previous Monthly Low 0.85 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8548 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8541 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8534 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8518 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8506 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8561 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8574 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8589



